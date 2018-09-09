WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 07: Former Trump Campaign aide George Papadopoulos leaves the U.S. District Court after his sentencing hearing on September 7, 2018 in Washington, DC. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty last year for making a "materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statement" to investigators during FBI's probe of Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX*** ORG XMIT: 775185310 ORIG FILE ID: 1028761488

WASHINGTON – George Papadopoulos, a former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump who was sentenced Friday for lying to the FBI, said he recalled then-Sen. Jeff Sessions taking an interest in a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sessions, now the attorney general, told Congress last fall that he shut down the idea of that summit when Papadopoulos raised it in a meeting in 2016.

"All I can say is, my recollection differs from Sen. Sessions," Papadopoulos said on ABC’s "This Week."

"The campaign was fully aware of what I was doing," Papadopoulos said.

Papadopoulos's comments to ABC were the first he has made since being sentenced to two weeks in prison for lying to FBI agents about his interactions with a Russian national while working for the Trump campaign. Trump has dismissed Papadopoulos as a low-level campaign aide.

Papadopoulos was the first former Trump aide to be sentenced in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Moscow's interference in the 2016 election. Three others have either pleaded guilty or been convicted.

Papadopoulos admitted last year that he lied to the FBI about interactions in which people he thought were linked to the Russian government described Moscow having “thousands of emails” containing damaging information about Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Contributing: Brad Heath

