Omarosa Manigault Newman may have written a book, but it's her newest reality-TV role that's really making headlines.

The former White House aide came to fame as the woman whom people loved to hate on "The Apprentice." Now the controversial figure has taken her act to cable and network news to promote her book "Unhinged" about her time in the White House and in the process has made some bold accusations (thus far, without proof) against her old boss, President Donald Trump.

She claims Trump used the "n word" on "The Apprentice," and that there is a tape of it. (Trump denies this, but the White House can't "guarantee" it never happened).

She claims Trump knew about hacked Clinton campaign emails before they were leaked.

And she claims she witnessed massive "corruption" in the Trump campaign and the Trump White House.

Trump reacted with the measured tone Americans have come to expect, calling Manigault Newman "wacky," a "dog," a "lowlife" and "deranged."

Correction: Yesterday's newsletter incorrectly reported the timing of FBI agent Peter Strzok's firing, which took place on Friday and was confirmed by Strzok's attorney on Monday.

Manafort trial moves to closing arguments

Lawyers for Paul Manafort told a federal judge Tuesday that they would offer no witnesses in defense of the former Trump campaign chairman in his bank and tax fraud trial. That moves the case directly to final arguments, which are scheduled to begin Wednesday (and jury deliberations could start that afternoon). Manafort could face up to 305 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

It's another primary Tuesday!

Polls have closed in Vermont and primary voters in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Connecticut are still casting ballots tonight for nominees in House, Senate and gubernatorial races. Democrats hope to make inroads in Wisconsin, where voters will decide which Democrat gets to compete for House Speaker Paul Ryan’s open seat. Meanwhile, the Democratic gubernatorial primary has drawn a field of eight candidates vying to oust GOP Gov. Scott Walker. Follow USA TODAY for all the latest updates and projections.

In other political news:

