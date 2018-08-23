President Donald Trump made a dire prediction on Fox News Thursday: His impeachment would leave us all "very poor." Like, "everybody."

"I tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash, I think everybody would be very poor," Trump said on "Fox & Friends." Pointing to his noggin, Trump said without his "thinking" that "you would see numbers that you wouldn’t believe in reverse.”

Noggins that follow the market professionally disagree: The nearly $30 trillion U.S. stock market is way bigger than any one noggin — even Trump's. While Trump's pro-growth policies do lift the economy, Wall Street analysts told USA TODAY, the market's longer-term growth depends chiefly on factors beyond political drama such as oil prices, corporate profits and consumer spending.

Sessions snaps back at Trump

This from our friends at The Short List: The already-strained bro-mance between President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions got a bit more heated Thursday after Trump publicly insulted his attorney general yet again. "(Sessions) took the job then he said 'I'm going to recuse myself,'" from the Mueller investigation, Trump said in an interview with Fox News. "I said 'What kind of a man is this?'" Trump piled on the jabs, adding that he only gave Sessions the job because of his loyalty to Trump's campaign and that Sessions "hasn't taken charge" of the DOJ. Queue Sessions' response: "I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the president’s agenda."

South Africa ... also snaps back at Trump?

Trump watches Fox News habitually, often echoing whatever the channel recently aired. So it's no surprise that Trump tweeted about South Africa's government "seizing land from white farmers" — an untrue claim — shortly after Fox News aired a segment on the topic. What's more surprising: South Africa snapped back. After Trump tweeted that his administration would look into "the large-scale killing of farmers" in South Africa, the nation's government tweeted: “South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past." Dive deeper into South Africa's land debate.

Pecker up: CEO over National Enquirer dished on Trump, reports say

American Media CEO David Pecker, a Trump ally, allegedly purchased and then quashed the story of ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claims she had an affair with Trump. Now Pecker has received immunity from prosecutors in exchange for detailing Trump's role in the deals, The Wall Street Journal and Vanity Fair reported. Pecker's company did not reply to a comment request from USA TODAY.

