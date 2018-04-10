The FBI's report on Brett Kavanaugh hit Capitol Hill as GOP Senate leaders moved to vote on the Supreme Court nominee. Key senators looked poised to vote yes as hundreds of anti-Kavanaugh protestors sent them a message: We're watching.

It's Thursday's OnPolitics Today. Check our new Facebook group, tell us yay or nay on this newsletter format, demand your friends subscribe and keep up with the latest.

What we know on the FBI report

The Senate has it. The White House, too, but it won't outline its contents to the public, citing privacy laws. Nine witnesses were interviewed, the White House said. They weren't named, though six have confirmed their participation. They include Deborah Ramirez, Kavanaugh's second accuser of sexual misconduct; Mark Judge, Kavanaugh's close high school pal; Leland Keyser, a friend of accuser Christine Blasey Ford; Patrick Smyth, whom Ford says was a the party where she was attacked; Tim Gaudette, who hosted a party in 1982 reminiscent of the one Ford described; and Chris Garrett, an attendee of Gaudette party.

Tweet of the Day

A tweet from @womensmarch

Twitter / @womensmarch

"This is what you might call a sea of women. This is the #WomensWave. We’re coming." — the @WomensMarch twitter account. Anti-Kavanaugh protestors began a massive final push Thursday with celebrities in tow. Comedian Amy Schumer and model Emily Ratajkowski were among hundreds arrested.

A vote could happen Saturday

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell filed to end the debate over Kavanaugh, a move that will be voted on Friday, he said. If that passes, it would halt any efforts from Democrats to filibuster (read: delay) the vote. After 30 (if needed) hours of debate, the final vote on Kavanaugh's nomination would occur — potentially as early as Saturday afternoon.



Two make-or-break Republican senators, Jeff Flake and Susan Collins, gave positive nods to the FBI report, suggesting they would vote yes. A retired Supreme Court justice, John Paul Stevens, said Kavanaugh isn't qualified. Kavanaugh, in a Wall Street Journal column, apologized for being "too emotional at times" during last week's testimony, promising he's an "impartial judge."

Elsewhere in politics

Thanks for reading

"Better never means better for everyone. It always means worse, for some." — Margaret Atwood, "The Handmaid’s Tale"

A protester dressed as a character from the novel-turned-TV series "The Handmaid's Tale" walks into the Senate Hart building during a rally against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on October 4, 2018.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS, AFP/Getty Images

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com