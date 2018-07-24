Happy Tuesday, OP fam, or, as we like to call it, Georgia primary runoff day (see below).

Russia revelations

President Donald Trump appears to have conceded that Russia is going to try to interfere with the upcoming U.S. midterms.

Surprising? Maybe not, if you consider that he thinks Russians will meddle in favor of Democrats.

"Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats," Trump tweeted Tuesday. "They definitely don’t want Trump!"

Don't forget that just a week ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was glad Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

Is Trump merely trolling? Some Democrats think he may be.

"So obviously, you invited Putin over here, in the weeks before the upcoming election, as an indication of your concern," tweeted one former Barack Obama official.

The road leads back to you

Tonight in Georgia, we'll learn which Republican will face off with Stacey Abrams, the Democrat who could become the nation's first African-American female governor if she wins in November.

So why does this matter if you don't live in the Peach State? Well, the race has caught the interest of President Donald Trump, who has endorsed the Georgia secretary of state.

"Brian Kemp, who is running for Governor of Georgia and has my full endorsement, is campaigning tonight with VP @mike_pence," the president tweeted over the weekend. "Brian is very strong on Crime and Borders, LOVES our Military, Vets and the 2nd Amendment. He will be a GREAT Governor!"

Kemp's opponent, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, is trying to use Trump's support of Kemp against him.

“The President decided to do this because some Washington insiders who have weaseled their way into his ear convinced him to make a power play,” wrote Cagle, who described himself as a Trump supporter. “Why? So they’ll have a Governor who answers to them instead of to Georgians.”

Elsewhere in politics

