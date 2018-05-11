Today's subject line: President Donald Trump warned supporters at an Ohio rally about Tuesday's midterms: "Everything we have created and achieved is at stake on Election Day."

One more sleep until midterms. Here's what to know.

What's at stake Tuesday? The House and Senate, both currently controlled by Republicans, could tilt toward Democrats. All 435 seats in the House are up for grabs. A third of the Senate is up, too. Republicans will retain their majority in the Senate, polls suggest, but if Democrats take control of the House, they will have power to investigate Trump on issues from his unreleased tax returns to potential financial ties to Russia.

Not sure how to vote, where or what you'll need? Relax, and see our breezy voter guide here.

Tuesday's results will be seen as an assessment of Trump. "In a sense, I am on the ticket," Trump said Monday. And Trump wants to make the midterms about immigration, pitting two visions of what defines the nation: America First or an increasingly diverse population. Trump's plan could backfire: NBC and Fox News pulled Trump's latest anti-immigration add that CNN deemed too racist to air, and racial justice is pushing young voters of color to the polls, one survey found. Plus, the youth vote is surging in hotly contested races. Here are the races to watch.

Tweet of the day

A tweet from @jemelehill.

Twitter/@Jemelehill

"Brian Kemp seems like the kind of dude who always accidentally tripped over the power chord whenever he was getting whooped in Madden," tweeted Atlantic writer Jemele Hill. Kemp, the GOP's candidate in Georgia's tight race for governor, is also the state's top election official. On Sunday, his state office, without evidence, accused Democrats of trying to hack the state's voter database. His Democratic opponent, Stacey Abrams, has been targeted by racist robocalls, while a judge recently ruled against Kemp's attempt to halt 3,000-plus people, mostly minorities, from voting on Tuesday in the state.

This dog made it to the polls. What's your excuse?

Tammy Versing and her dog Ben Ben provide water to voters at an early voting polling station Sunday at West Los Angeles College in Culver City, California.

MIKE NELSON / EPA

