Upstart travel provider OneJet has run into difficulty, suspending all flights amid what it billed as a “transition.” 

The company, which aimed to make money by offering business travelers non-stop service between mid-size markets that lacked direct links, said it hopes to begin selling flights again by Oct. 1. It was not clear what its prospects were.

OneJet, which had contracted outside operators to fly its flight, suggested it might try to begin operating its own flights.

ARCHIVESUpstart airline brand Onejet targets under-served cities | Backed by former Midwest Express CEO, OneJet expands in Milwaukee

“During this transition, we will be suspending scheduled services on current routes,” OneJet said in an Wednesday statement. ‘Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused by this disruption; the result of this transition will be a more robust and reliable operation for our customers from the fourth quarter forward.”

But, even before the service disruption announced Wednesday, OneJet faced other problems.

The company had been sued for more than $760,000 by the Allegheny County Airport Authority, which claimed OneJet failed to fulfill service and destination quotas specified as part of an incentives package for its service in Pittsburgh, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Among those was a requirement for OneJet to fly to 10 destinations from the city, but OneJet had been operating only two routes this month.

There’s more, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which reports:

"The U.S. Internal Revenue Service has filed a federal tax lien against the beleaguered carrier seeking payment of $621,556 in excise taxes. According to the lien, filed in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court, the quarterly excise taxes that have not been paid date back to Sept. 30, 2015, when there were two non-payments."

Another setback: Onejet’s planned acquisition of Ohio-based Ultimate Jet Charters also has apparently fallen through. The acquisition would have allowed OneJet to incorporate Ultimate Jet Charters’ 30-seat Dornier and one 30-seat Embraer ERJ135 regional jets into its network plans.

Rick Pawlak, managing director of Ultimate Air, told the Post-Gazette last week that his company “has terminated all acquisition agreements with OneJet, effective immediately.”

Previously, OneJet seemed to get a shot of credibility in October 2017 when it was announced that Tim Hoeksema, former CEO of now-defunct Midwest Airlines, joined a joint-investment effort for OneJet. 

Stay tuned ...

ARCHIVES: Backed by former Midwest Express CEO, OneJet expands in Milwaukee

Photos: OneJet chooses Mitchell for new operating base
01 / 10
Pilot Adam Danenberg (right) greets passengers boarding a OneJet flight to Pittsburgh at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee. OneJet has two round-trip flights each weekday between Milwaukee and Pittsburgh International Airport. OneJet began service in Milwaukee in 2015. The airline's business model focuses on city pairs that do not have nonstop service between them and where the company's research shows there is demand.
02 / 10
Passengers arriving from Pittsburgh are given their bags up on arrival by ground crew members Alissa Richter (yellow vest) and Jeremy Brigham (orange vest) at Mitchell. Pittsburgh was among the top-demanded destinations not served by nonstop flights from Milwaukee, officials at Mitchell said when OneJet established its service in Milwaukee.
03 / 10
The interior of a OneJet Hawker 400XP is shown at Mitchell.
04 / 10
OneJet pilot Gary Craig works on a checklist in the cockpit of a Hawker 400XP at Mitchell.
05 / 10
OneJet pilot Adam Danenberg lowers the steps upon arrival at Mitchell.
06 / 10
OneJet ground crew member Alissa Richter directs a plane to the gate at Mitchell.
07 / 10
OneJet ground crew members Alissa Richter (left) and Scott Johnston work at the counter at Mitchell.
08 / 10
A small OneJet logo is on the exterior of a Hawker 400XP at Mitchell.
09 / 10
A passenger waits for a OneJet flight on the mostly vacant lower level of the D concourse at Mitchell. The area was formerly used by commuter flights for Midwest Express.
10 / 10
A passenger waits for a OneJet flight on the mostly vacant lower level of the D concourse at Mitchell. The area was formerly used by commuter flights for Midwest Express.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com