President Donald Trump apparently has a nickname for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos — and it's not flattering.

Former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman reveals in her new book "Unhinged" that Trump referred to Devos as "Ditzy DeVos."

Manigault Newman also claims Trump said he would soon get rid of DeVos.

The comments were made after DeVos visited Howard University in May 2017 and was booed by the student body. Manigault Newman was on the trip, according to her book, and also accompanied DeVos to a Florida event the next day.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, left, and Betsy DeVos

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press/Amy Beth Bennett/Sun Sentinel/TNS

Read more:

Manigault Newman says she was ditched at the hotel by DeVos' motorcade and told by DeVos to take an Uber to the Florida event.

"I did take an Uber - straight to the airport," she wrote in the book. "I was through."

Manigault Newman later told Trump about the incident and that's when he called DeVos ditzy. Manigualt Newman quotes Trump as saying "I will get rid of her. Believe me, believe me."

Manigault Newman also writes in her book that DeVos is "woefully inadequate and not equipped for her job."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com