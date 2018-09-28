WASHINGTON – At least a hundred demonstrators, fists raised and shouting "Shame!," poured into a Senate office building Friday, two women protesters, who said they had been sexually abused, blocked a closing Senate elevator door Friday to implore Sen. Jeff Flake to oppose the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

"What you are doing is allowing someone who actually violated a woman to sit in the Supreme Court," a distraught woman told the Arizona Republican, who stood quietly, occasionally looking at the floor. "This is intolerable."

A second woman, equally upset, told the senator: "You have power but so many women are powerless," said one woman.

The women implored Flake, standing in the door of the elevator, blocking it from closing. At the end, Flake said he had to go to the Senate meeting and had issued a statement on the Kavanaugh nomination.

The confrontation played out live on CNN as Flake's staffer gently tried to defuse the situation and a reporter tried to coax a response from the senator.

In the hallway of the Dirksen Senate office building, protesters knelt and began using whistles to create a cacophonous noise, chanting “November is coming!” and “Shame!” Police quickly formed lines and warned protesters that they would soon be arrested.

Police quickly arrested several people in the hallway, restraining them with plastic handcuffs.

Darius Gordon, a National field organizer for the Center for Popular Democracy, said the arrests send an important message.

“We’ve got to disrupt the hearings,” he said. “Brett Kavanaugh cannot be confirmed.

The arrests show that “folks are not just willing to lay down and let things go smoothly.”

Rachel Egan, another protester, agreed.

“There’s a long history of nonviolent disobedience in this country,” she said. “It generally occurs when people feel that there is no other recourse to shine a light on injustice.”

The outbursts on Capitol Hill came as emotions soared on both sides of the Kavanaugh nomination ahead of the Senate Judiciary Committee vote.

More than a dozen clergy gathered at the Senate Hart Office Building to express their opposition to the controversial pick.

Speaking to a small crowd gathered on Capitol Hill, the group specifically expressed support for Christine Blasey Ford, the California psychology professor who alleged to the same committee on Thursday that she had been sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh in high school, when she was 15 and he was 17.

Religious leaders of all faiths spoke to a crowd about sexual violence, truth and morality. One held a sign that read, “I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.”

“If you are one of those women, we believe you. God loves you and we will stand with you until this injustice is over,” said Amber Neuroth, a pastor from Alexandria, Virginia.

A women's march was also planned to coincide with the expected vote of the Judiciary committee.

As the vote approached, protesters made their way to the Dirksen Senate Office building, where Judiciary Committee senators were scheduled to meet. Protesters shouted words of support to Democratic senators as they made their way inside and urged Republican senators to change their minds.

Back in the Hart Senate Office Building, a sepatate group of protesters is marching silently, fists raised pic.twitter.com/Al5qn7QdrH — Caroline Simon (@carolinesimon66) September 28, 2018

“We believe women...and I stand here today knowing that all beliefs are represented.” pic.twitter.com/V6YjjlCUZf — Caroline Simon (@carolinesimon66) September 28, 2018

“You have a daughter! Do the right thing!” one demonstrator shouted at Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. stopped to speak to the protesters.

"I truly appreciate all of you being here,” he said. “It means a lot and inspires us.”

