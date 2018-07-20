People pray Friday outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo.

Charlie Riedel, AP

INDIANAPOLIS – Nine members of an Indiana family were among the 17 people who died when an amphibious duck boat capsized Thursday night during a severe thunderstorm in Branson, Missouri.

“It’s really difficult to place an emotion on it,” said Kyrie Rose, whose husband’s family was on the boat. “All of our hearts just hurt.”

She said the family would typically go on vacation once a year together.

“They were definitely a very close-knit, loving family,” Rose said.

Two of the 11 family members aboard the boat survived.

Rose said the two survivors, her nephew and the family’s mother, are doing well under the circumstances but still grappling with what has happened and what's next.

“They are trying to piece all that together, and it’s been pretty rough,” Rose said.

The names and ages of all the victims were not immediately available Friday evening.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's office confirmed that nine members of one family died in the accident and two other members of the family survived. Parson said other details of the accident remained unclear as local, state and federal authorities began an investigation.

“My heart is very heavy. Out of 11 of us, only two of us surviving — that’s me and my nephew,” family member Tia Coleman told FOX59. “I lost all my children, my brother-in-law.”

The Ride the Ducks tourist boat, a hybrid land and water vehicle, had 31 people on board on Table Rock Lake when the incident happened near the Showboat Branson Belle.

At least 17 people, including children, were killed when the boat capsized. At least seven other passengers were injured, including two in serious condition.

A line of thunderstorms blew through between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m., Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said. Rader said it was too early to know the cause of the incident.

He said there were life jackets in the boat, but it was unclear how the safety equipment was used. He said the captain of the boat, who has 16 years of experience, survived, but the driver did not.

Rader said it was unknown whether the captain or the boat staff checked the forecast prior to going on the lake.

Contributing: USA TODAY

