Passengers line up at a temporary ticket counter in the new terminal at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport.

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. -- Construction still is under way on a new terminal at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, but airport officials put the welcome mat out for passengers and others Wednesday.

Unfinished sections and construction equipment were apparent throughout the facility, but the terminal is basically operational, so airport officials decided to open it to the public early, said Director of Aviation Bill Hopper.

The $58 million project is scheduled for completion Oct. 31, but it is advantageous to open the new terminal now even as screws are still being turned, Hopper said.

"We're on an aggressive schedule. We had to close down the old portion to get in and rebuild it," he said. "We're operation-ready. A lot of things are not quite there. We wanted to get people in here and start working on the old building."

The overhaul will transform the airport into a more modern facility with an indoor landscaped courtyard, raised concourse, updated infrastructure and improved amenities, Chemung County officials said.

The county owns and operates the airport.

Airline ticket counters were temporarily moved to the new space and will relocate to the old building once it's gutted and remodeled, Hopper said.

Passengers wait in a departure lounge at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport while construction work continues behind them.

While it isn't technically part of the terminal, the tower will get an exterior face lift, he said. The 60-year-old tower structure looks even more ancient next to the shiny granite exterior of the new terminal, Hopper said.

Passengers who are used to passing through the old building will immediately notice improvements, he said.

"There's lots of glass. It very much takes advantage of the beautiful outdoors," Hopper said. "The outdoor courtyards will have wi-fi so people can relax outside while they are waiting. We will have all-new, really nice furniture."

One of the passengers who disembarked from the first flight to arrive after the new terminal opened commented that it "smelled like a new car," according to Hopper.

Other travelers agreed the new terminal is a big improvement.

"I love it. I think it's fantastic," said Frank Witzel of Horseheads, a frequent airport patron. "I travel quite a bit. It's more welcoming, a state-of-the-art facility. It's much larger with more space, more room to move around. It's relatively easy to get through security. I'm looking forward to traveling through here."

Since everything is still so new, Hopper had a word of caution for people who will be flying out of the Elmira Corning Regional Airport in the near future.

"Everybody is learning new systems — the TSA (Transportation Security Administration), airlines, the airport itself," he said. "Arrive early."

