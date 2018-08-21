Microsoft says it has uncovered new Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political groups ahead of the midterm elections.

The company said Tuesday that a hacking group tied to the Russian government created fake internet domains that appeared to spoof two conservative organizations: the Hudson Institute and the International Republican Institute.

There’s no sign the hackers were successful in getting anyone to click on the fake websites. Both think-tanks said their global pro-democracy work has previously made them targets.

Microsoft obtained court approval last year allowing it to seize certain fake domains created by the hacking group, which it calls Strontium.

A similar Microsoft discovery led Missouri Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, who’s running for re-election, to reveal last month that Russian hackers tried unsuccessfully to infiltrate her Senate computer network.

