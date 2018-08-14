Nebraska plans to execute Carey Dean Moore on Tuesday in the state’s first death by lethal injection.

Moore, 60, has served 38 years on death row for shooting and killing cab drivers Reuel Van Ness and Maynard Helgeland in the summer of 1979, according to the Omaha World-Herald. He has said he is ready to die.

The fatal drug cocktail that will be used for Moore’s execution has never been used to put a person to death, the Lincoln Journal Star reports. The concoction includes sedative diazepam, muscle relaxant cisatracurium, potassium chloride and fentanyl.

Fentanyl is an opioid painkiller that is 30 times more potent than heroin and at least 80 times stronger than morphine, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Nearly 30,000 overdose deaths were linked to fentanyl in 2017, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data cited by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The drug mixture is controversial, because if the substances do not work as planned, Moore could suffer extreme pain. Friday, a lawyer for the drug company behind the paralyzing drug said it might not be effective if it wasn’t stored at the proper temperature, the World-Herald reports.

If he is not properly sedated before being injected with the last drug, potassium chloride, University of Nebraska College of Law professor and lethal injection expert Eric Berger said Moore could feel like he’s being “burned alive from the inside."

Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska filed a motion to delay Moore’s execution on behalf of eight death row inmates, KETV reports. However, the execution remains scheduled for Tuesday morning.

In 2016, Nebraska reinstated the death penalty. The state has executed 37 people, the last being killed by an electric chair.

