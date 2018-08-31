Former NBC News producer Rich McHugh, who left the network recently, is breaking his silence on the bombshell Harvey Weinstein story he worked on with Ronan Farrow.

In a statement to CNN and The New York Times, McHugh said the decision to not run Farrow's explosive report came from "the highest levels of NBC."

He described the decision as "unethical" and "a massive breach of journalistic integrity."

He continued, "at a critical juncture in our reporting on Harvey Weinstein, as we were about to interview a woman with a credible allegation of rape against him, I was told not to do the interview and ordered to stand down, thus effectively killing the story."

Noah Oppenheim, NBC News president, denied the accusations in a statement to the Times, saying McHugh "was never told to stop in the way he's implying."

The network maintains the story was not ready for publication.

"The assertion that NBC News tried to kill the Weinstein story while Ronan Farrow was at NBC News, or even more ludicrously after he left NBC News, is an outright lie," an NBC News spokesperson said in a statement to CNN and Today Friday.

NBC has run into their own problems with sexual assault allegations.

In November, weeks after The New Yorker published Farrow's Weinstein story, NBC News fired "Today" host Matt Lauer for inappropriate sexual behavior at work. Later that month, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack faced questions of whether his job would be safe after Lauer's dismissal. It was only the latest of a recent series of problems facing NBC while Lack has been in charge.

More: Harvey Weinstein scandal: Ronan Farrow on suit threat, Susan Sarandon on power imbalance

More: Farrow: CBS had 'a very long window' to respond to misconduct story

Weinstein effect: Sexual misconduct claims led to losses for these men
01 / 16
Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles in 2016.
02 / 16
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, Louis C.K. arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The New York premiere of Louis C.K.s controversial new film I Love You, Daddy has been canceled amid swirling controversy over the film and the comedian. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) ORG XMIT: NYET411
03 / 16
In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala.
04 / 16
Kevin Spacey, seen here in 2016, has reportedly lost both his agent and publicist as a result of his sexual-harassment scandal.
05 / 16
Software engineer Susan Fowler's blog post about sexual harassment and misconduct at Uber ignited an uproar, toppling CEO Travis Kalanick and unleashing a series of revelations in Silicon Valley that led to the ouster of two technology investors. Travis at the Institute of Directors Convention at the Royal Albert Hall, Central London, Britain, Oct. 3, 2014
06 / 16
Bill O'Reilly Oct. 1, 2015. Six women have reached settlements with Fox News or O'Reilly after having made allegations against the host, whom the network fired in April, according to the New York Times. O'Reilly has repeatedly denied charges of wrongdoing, as did former boss Ailes before his death.
07 / 16
The floodgates opened in July 2016 when Gretchen Carlson's lawsuit forced the resignation of Roger Ailes, chairman and chief executive of Fox News. That a woman could take on a man of his stature emboldened more women to come forward and for more journalists to pursue allegations against Bill O'Reilly and Weinstein, Ailes in 2006.
08 / 16
Dozens of women have accused Bill Cosby of using date-rape drugs to molest them throughout his career. Yet, despite the multitude of victims, a judge in his June sexual assault trial declared a mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked after six days of deliberations. Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Aug. 22, 2017.
09 / 16
High-tech evangelist Robert Scoble says he did not sexually harass women because he had no power to make or break their careers.
10 / 16
Fashion photographer Terry Richardson, who has taken photos of Beyonce, Rihanna and Miley Cyrus, was banned by Conde Nast for sexual assault allegations that have been circulating since 2010. In a statement, Richardson admitted he sometimes behaved in a sexually explicit manner during photo shoots. Here he arrives at the 2013 MOCA Gala celebrating in Los Angeles, April 20, 2013.
11 / 16
In August, producer Isa Hackett accused Amazon Studios chief Roy Price of making unwanted sexual remarks in technology news outlet The Information. It wasn't until after the Weinstein scandal broke that Price was forced out, here Nov. 22, 2015 attending the world premiere of "Chi-Raq" at the Chicago Theatre.
12 / 16
One-time New Republic literary editor Leon Wieseltier apologized to past staffers for behavior that accusers say included inappropriate touching. The Emerson Collective, a philanthropic organization led by Steve Jobs' widow Laurene Powell Jobs, immediate pulled its support for a magazine Wieseltier was set to publish.
13 / 16
New Orleans celebrity chef John Besh stepping down from the company he founded over sexual harassment allegations lodged against him and other male employees, here in New Orleans, April 27, 2010.
14 / 16
In this March 18, 2015 file photo, former Associated Press Vice President and Senior Managing Editor Mike Oreskes poses for a photo at AP headquarters, in New York.
15 / 16
Mark Halperin
16 / 16
A photo of Ratner taken in Beverly Hills on Sept. 3, 2011 as part of media promotion for the motion picture 'Tower Heist.' He was set to produce the 84th Academy Awards the following year, but later resigned and was replaced by Billy Crystal.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com