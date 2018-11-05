IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR ABBOTT - Employees take selfies and photos at a "Bring Your Mom to Work" event to celebrate Mother's Day in suburban Chicago.

Thanks, moms!

Happy Mother's Day to all the mom's out there, and all the people who are like moms. Carnations are back, so don't be surprised if they are in your bouquet. If you are on the giving end this Mother's Day, here are eight ideas to make mom's life (and anyone's life) easier. For food: USA TODAY Network food reporters share dining destinations and inspiration in major cities across the country, focusing on Mother's Day brunch. If you're looking for a deal, there are restaurants and stores across the country offering freebies, treats and mimosas galore. And lastly, we leave you with this heart-tugging video of a grown-up son, melting into a puddle when he sees his mom for the first time in years.

Eurovision is back. Wait, what is that again?

The Eurovision Song Contest is an annual singing competition created by the European Broadcasting Union in 1956 to try to prevent another cataclysm like World War II. What started as a noble peace-making mission has turned into a trippy spectacle in which dozens of countries (43 this year) compete to prove who can put on the most flamboyant performance. This year's show is different: Portugal is putting on a show that is sober and sensible, with few frills and tasteful staging. The Grand Final airs live Saturday night.

Can Celtics stop LeBron and Co. in Eastern Conference finals?

For the third time in the past four seasons, the Boston Celtics will face LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA playoffs as the Eastern Conference finals get underway Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC). James, who is playing some of the best postseason basketball of his career, has created plenty of memorable playoff moments against Boston. Whether James can reach his eighth consecutive NBA Finals will most likely depend on Boston's dynamic young stars and coach Brad Stevens, who some consider the best in the league.

Iraqis vote in wake of victory over ISIS

Iraqi voters go to the polls Saturday for their first election since the government declared victory over the Islamic State. But the militant group is still a threat and claimed responsibility for Monday's shooting death of candidate Faruq Al-Jubouri, 42. The father of three running for parliament with the non-sectarian National Alliance, was gunned down because the Islamic State said he was an atheist. Ahead of the election, Iraqi authorities have detained dozens of terror suspects, restricted vehicle traffic and deployed thousands of police and army troops to guard polling stations.

Tiger Woods makes cut at The Players ... barely

Tiger Woods may have won The Players Championship twice, but his experience at TPC Sawgrass did him no favors at the PGA Tour's signature event. For the second consecutive week, Woods had to battle just to make the cut to qualify for weekend play. After the first two rounds, the 14-time major champion was 1-under par at The Players, just good enough to avoid being cut alongside playing partners Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler, who lost a ball in a tree. You can stream Saturday and Sunday's action online at PGA Tour Live and NBCSports.com starting as early as 8:30 a.m. ET or watch the live TV broadcast on NBC from 2-7:00 p.m. ET.

