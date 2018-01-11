OKMULGEE, Okla. – Authorities in rural eastern Oklahoma say a woman shot and killed her son and wounded her two daughters at their home Thursday morning in the town of Nuyaka, about 35 miles southwest of Tulsa.

Amy Leann Hall, 39, is in custody and faces a charge of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill, KJRH-TV in Tulsa reported.

Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said deputies responded to a 911 call at the house around 6:30 a.m. and found an 18-year-old male dead and two teenage girls wounded, one in critical condition. They were transported to a hospital in Tulsa. The other girl was in stable condition, Rice said.

The TV station identified the boy as Kayson Toliver and said he was a senior running back on the Beggs High School football team.

Beggs Public Schools Superintendent Brian Terry identified the girl in critical condition as junior Kloee Toliver. The name of the other injured daughter has not been revealed, but she is also believed to be a student at the high school.

Rice said the motive for the triple shooting was still under investigation but added that deputies have been called to the house multiple times because of domestic issues. None of those resulted in an arrest, he said. There are no other suspects in the case.

Rice said the father of the victims was not in the house at the time of the shooting, and he made a plea for those affected to be given some space.

“This is tragic. Nobody wants this to happen in their county, in their towns, around their family and friends,'' Rice said.

"So we’re just asking everybody, please on social media, be respectful, quit sharing the information. Please, let the family grieve, the friends grieve and the schoolmates grieve. Our teachers are under duress right now. We need help by letting them live and letting them go through the process.’’

Terry said counselors would be made available to students at the high school.

"It's a terrible tragedy for the Beggs community," he said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

