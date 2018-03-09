Earl Davis

MDOC

Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall said Friday she is seeking the assistance of the FBI and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety in investigating a spate of inmate deaths.

The statement came as the death of a 15th inmate in August was reported.

"While we believe that most of the reported deaths during the month of August are from illnesses or natural causes, such as cancer and heart disease, based on available information, we are seeking assistance from others outside the department in the interest of transparency," Hall said in the statement released Friday afternoon. "My administration is committed to ensuring that all individuals in the department's care receive appropriate medical care."

Earl Davis, 55, died Thursday at Promise Hospital in Vicksburg, according to Greene County Coroner Ladd Pulliam.

Pulliam said the official cause of death is pending autopsy but he believes Davis died of natural causes. "I'm confident in that," Pulliam said.

More: Woman lay dead in Nevada jail cell for hours after deputy found her unresponsive

More: 'You can’t just treat people like animals': U.S. prison strike prompts solidarity rallies

Davis, who had been transferred to Promise Hospital from South Mississippi Correctional Institute, had been hospitalized for nearly three weeks and was surrounded by family at the time of his death, Pulliam said.

Davis' death is the fifth inmate death from SMCI this month.

The ages of the deceased inmates in August range from 24 to 75. Five were housed at SMCI, five at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, four at the State Penitentiary and one at the privately run Wilkinson County Correctional Facility.

Eight of the deceased were black and seven were white; one was female.

Two other inmates at Parchman were found dead in their cells within hours of each in April. Michael Montrell Norwood, 29, and Milton Craig, 28, were found unresponsive in their single cells in separate buildings at Unit 29 on April 2 of "apparent suicides."

More: Inmates who volunteer to fight California's largest fires denied access to jobs on release

More: As prison strikes heat up, former inmates talk about horrible state of labor and incarceration

Inmate deaths this month

Aug. 2: Albert McGee, 57, South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville

Aug. 4: Charles R. McCullough, 66, State Penitentiary at Parchman

Aug. 4: Willie Hollinghead, 36, South Mississippi Correctional Institution

Aug. 5: Robert Joseph, 38, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County

Aug. 5: Jack Glisson, 70, South Mississippi Correctional Institution

Aug. 11: Ricky Martin, 58, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

Aug. 15: Lucious Bolton, 29, State Penitentiary

Aug. 19: James Myrick, 63, State Penitentiary

Aug. 20: Nija Bonhomme, 24, Wilkinson County Correctional Facility in Woodville

Aug 20: John Luttrell, 67, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

Aug 23: Nicole Rathman, 33, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

Aug. 27: Troy Pittman, 59, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

Aug. 27: Tony Springer Sr., 75, South Mississippi Correctional Institution

Aug. 28: Curtis Hughes, 45, State Penitentiary

Aug. 30: Earl Davis, 55, South Mississippi Correctional Institution

Follow Sarah Fowler on Twitter: @FowlerSarah

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com