ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration subpoenaed Michael Cohen on Wednesday after Cohen's attorney said his client may have information of interest to New York investigators examining whether President Donald Trump's foundation broke state tax laws.

James Gazzale, a spokesman for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, confirmed the state agency issued the subpoena "in light of public disclosures (Tuesday)," when Cohen — Trump's former personal attorney — pleaded guilty to eight federal felonies.

The subpoena came after Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis said his client has information that "would be of interest both in Washington and in New York state.”

Davis' comments Tuesday were made during a CNN interview with Chris Cuomo, the New York governor's brother.

"We will be working with the New York Attorney General and the Manhattan District Attorney, as appropriate," Gazzale said in a statement.

"We can’t comment further on this investigation."

The state Tax Department launched an investigation into the Trump Foundation in July after state Attorney General Barbara Underwood sued the charity, accusing it of advancing Trump's self-interests and 2016 presidential campaign.

On Tuesday, Chris Cuomo asked Davis whether Cohen had information that would be of use to federal or state investigators.

“I do believe he does," Davis said.

"The New York attorney general has the jurisdiction, for example, to look into the Trump Foundation."

At the New York State Fair near Syracuse on Wednesday, Andrew Cuomo brought up Davis' comments when asked about Cohen's guilty plea.

"His attorney said on TV yesterday that Mr. Cohen will tell the truth to federal or state investigations because, you know, the state has an investigation on the Trump Foundation and the lawyer went out of his way to say Cohen would be forthcoming on both federal and state investigations," Andrew Cuomo told reporters.

