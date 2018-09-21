Michael Cohen

WASHINGTON - Michael Cohen, the president's former attorney and fixer, has provided information to special counsel Robert Mueller, Cohen's attorney confirmed Thursday evening.

Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis, wrote on Twitter that his client provided "critical information" to Mueller's team, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump. Davis added Cohen did not have any agreement with Mueller's team and the move should be viewed as an honest one.

"Good for @michaelcohen212 in providing critical information to the #muellerinvestigation without a cooperation agreement," Davis wrote. "No one should question his honesty, veracity or loyalty to his #family and #country over @potus @realdonaldtrump."

Davis' comments came after ABC News reported Thursday that Cohen had sat down Mueller's team multiple times, giving hours worth of interviews. Investigators focused on Trump's deals with Russia over the years, including business dealings and any potential proxies that could have influenced the election.

ABC also reported investigators asked about whether a pardon was on the table and whether Trump or any of his associates had offered one.

Last month, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts, including campaign finance violations relating to his payments to women who alleged affairs with Trump. Cohen's cooperation has been voluntary, ABC News reported, adding he has not been offered any deal that would entail any leniency in sentencing.

After the story published, Davis declined to comment. Hours later, he posted publicly on Twitter about the Cohen's cooperation with Mueller.

