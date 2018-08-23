A man with severe psychiatric problems fatally stabbed his mother and sister and seriously wounded another woman in Paris on Thursday, authorities said. The attacker was shot dead by police.

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said prosecutors are not treating the attack as terrorism. He said the attacker had serious mental health issues, although he had also been flagged for glorifying terrorism.

Collomb said the man killed his mother at home and stabbed the others outside in Trappes, a suburb in western Paris.

The Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack on its Aamaq news agency. The terrorist group has a history of opportunistically claiming attacks.

There have been a number of high-profile terror attacks in Paris and other locations in France in recent years, many of them claimed by ISIS.

Contributing: The Associated Press

