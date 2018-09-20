WASHINGTON – The White House Blue Room is getting a new old look.

Melania Trump has announced the restoration of a collection of furniture made for the White House by Frenchman Pierre-Antoine Bellange. The first lady says a team of curators has spent more than a decade restoring the furniture. The Committee for the Preservation of the White House approved the restoration project.

President James Monroe bought the Bellange suite in 1817. Almost all of it was auctioned off in 1859.

Former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy began reacquiring original pieces in 1961, with replica chairs made to supplement the originals. Both the original and reproduction pieces have remained in the Blue Room since the Kennedy administration.

Trump plans to reinstate the Bellange suite in the Blue Room in the fall.

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 1961, file photo Caroline Kennedy wonders at the Christmas tree in the White House Blue Room before a party for White House employees given by her parents. First lady Jacqueline Kennedy began the tradition of a theme for White House Christmases when she chose to decorate the Blue Room tree with items evoking Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker Suite." In the background are Caroline's aunt, Jean Kennedy Smith and cousin Stephen Smith, Jr. (AP Photo/Henry Burroughs, File) ORG XMIT: WXSC201

1961 file photo by Henry Burroughs/AP

