NASA on Friday, Au. 3, introduced the first U.S. astronauts who will fly on American-made commercial spacecraft to and from the International Space Station – an endeavor that will return astronaut launches to U.S. soil for the first time since the space shuttle’s retirement in 2011. The agency assigned nine astronauts to crew the first test flight and mission of both Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon. The astronauts are, from left to right: Sunita Williams, Josh Cassada, Eric Boe, Nicole Mann, Christopher Ferguson, Douglas Hurley, Robert Behnken, Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover.

Nine astronauts were chosen Friday to journey on SpaceX and Boeing spacecrafts, becoming the first crews to launch from U.S. soil since 2011.

The men and women chosen are all present or former officers in either the U.S. Air Force, Marines or Navy and will be the first to fly commercial spaceships: SpaceX's Crew Dragon or Boeing's CST-100 Starliner.

SpaceX plans to fly a two-person crew, Robert Behnken and Doug Hurley, in April in a Crew Dragon atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center. Boeing aims to launch a CST-100 Starliner capsule on an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in mid-2019, carrying a three-person crew: Eric Boe, Chris Ferguson and Nicole Mann.

The remaining astronauts announced Friday are Josh Cassada, Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins and Sunita Williams.

Here are short biographies on each of them:

Robert 'Bob' Behnken, 48

Will be SpaceX Crew Dragon test crew member

Born in Creve Coeur, Missouri

Is a U.S. Air Force colonel

Was chief of the Astronaut Office, the highest leadership role

Has a bachelor's physics and mechanical Engineering from Washington University and a master's and doctorate in mechanical engineering from California Institute of Technology

Enjoys mountain biking, skiing, and backpacking

Eric Boe, 53

Will be part of Boeing Starliner test crew

Born in Miami

Is a U.S. Air Force colonel and member of the Texas Wing of the Civil Air Patrol

Has a bachelor's in astronautical engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy, and a master's in electrical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology

Enjoys outdoor sports, reading, scuba diving, and skiing

Josh Cassada, 45

Will be a part of the Boeing Starliner first mission

Grew up in White Bear Lake, Minnesota

Is a U.S. Navy commander and test pilot with more than 3,500 flight hours

Will be taking his first trip to space

Has a bachelor's in physics from Albion College and a master's and doctorate in physics with a specialty in high-energy particle physics from the University of Rochester

Chris Ferguson, 56

Will be a part of the Boeing Starliner test crew

Born in Philadelphia

Is Boeing’s director of Starliner Crew and Mission Systems

Retired from the Navy as a captain and pilot; also a former shuttle astronaut

Has a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Drexel University and a masters of science in aeronautical engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School

Enjoys golf, woodworking, running; and played drums for Max Q, a rock and roll band

Victor Glover, 42

Will be a part of the SpaceX Crew Dragon first mission

Is from Pomona, California

Is a U.S. Navy commander and test pilot with almost 3,000 hours flying

Has made 400 carrier landings and has flown 24 combat missions

Has a bachelor's in general engineering from California Polytechnic State University and a master's in flight test engineering from Air University as well as a master's systems engineering from Naval Postgraduate School and a master's of military operational art and science from Air University

Michael Hopkins, 49

Will be a part of the SpaceX Crew Dragon first mission

Born in Lebanon, Missouri

Is a U.S. Air Force colonel and flight test engineer

Has spent 166 days on the International Space Station for expeditions 37 and 38 and conducted two spacewalks

Has a bachelor's in aerospace engineering from the University of Illinois and a master's in aerospace engineering from Stanford University

Douglas Hurley, 51

Will be a part of the SpaceX Crew Dragon test crew

From Apalachin, New York

is a U.S. Marine Corps colonel

Piloted the final space shuttle mission, Atlantis' STS-135, as well as Endeavor's STS-127

Has a bachelor's in civil engineering from Tulane University

Nicole Aunapu Mann, 41

Will be part of the Boeing Starliner test crew

From Penngrove, California

Is a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps and F/A-18 test pilot with more than 2,500 flight hours

Will be taking her first trip to space

Has a bachelor's in mechanical engineering and a master's in mechanical engineering with a specialty in fluid mechanics

Sunita Williams, 52

Will be a part of the Boeing Starliner first mission

Is from Needham, Massachusetts

Is a U.S. Navy captain and test pilot

Has spent 322 days aboard the International Space Station for expeditions 14 and 15 and expeditions 32 and 33 and performed seven spacewalks

Has a bachelor's physical science from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Master of Science in Engineering Management from Florida Institute of Technology

From left, Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, Bob Behnken, Doug Hurley, Nicole Mann, Chris Ferguson, Eric Boe, Josh Cassada and Suni Williams will be the first NASA astronauts to fly on commercial U.S. spacecraft. (Photo: NASA)

