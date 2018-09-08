A man attempting to enter the United States illegally was severely injured on Sunday evening after he fell from a 30-foot border wall located near Calexico, California.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the incident Monday, saying the man fractured both legs and possibly injured his back.

After border patrol agents found the injured man, paramedics and fire department personnel were sent to the scene, CBP said. The man was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Palm Springs.

Security footage of the incident posted to Twitter by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows a figure falling from the wall and remaining motionless after impact.

The man was not identified by CBP in the release.

The U.S. government usually pays medical bills for people injured crossing the border illegally, before deporting them after they recover, said Border Patrol spokesman Carlos Pitones.

