LANSING, Mich. — A man who forced his girlfriend to stay in a hotel room naked and have sex with his friends will spend a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Alphonso Russell, 48, of suburban Holt, Michigan, and his girlfriend lived at a Lansing area hotel for a month because Russell had said his landlord was violent and he didn't want to risk her safety, she told the court during a preliminary hearing. The State Journal and USA TODAY do not typically identify victims of sexual assault.

Russell was sentenced Friday and now is incarcerated in the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidence Center in Jackson, Michigan, where he'll spend at least the next two weeks being evaluated before transfer to another state prison.

Russell and his girlfriend had consensual sex, and she initially described their relationship as "magical," she told an Ingham County Circuit Court judge. That quickly changed.

Then Russell began to show more aggression toward her and wanted to control everything she did, she said.

► July 25: Charges against sex cult NXIVM's leaders explained

► July 9: Man beat woman to death with tire iron, scratched 'cheater' into car hood

► June 27: Woman charged for threatening ex-boyfriend with machete, forcing sex

Russell rarely let her leave the hotel, she testified. If he allowed her out of the room, it was only to pick up food or beer for him at a convenience store or to check on her aunt and uncle a few doors down at the hotel.

His friends periodically would stop by the hotel room to ensure she was still there, she said.

Russell forced her to perform oral sex and made her sit down at his feet, she said.

"Now you know where a woman's place is," she testified he told her.

The sex became rough and nonconsensual, she said. He would strangle her, causing her to lose consciousness at times.

"The only way that I could see it end is that I was going to be a full-pledged (sic) prostitute or I would've left in a body bag," she testified, according to a transcript of the preliminary hearing. He brought friends home after work, and he made her have sex with them on three or four occasions.

As she begged for them to stop, Russell would say, "Make daddy proud, baby. Make daddy proud," she said.

She was scared to tell police, friends or family about the abuse, she said. At times she would wake up to him having rough sex with her.

When she protested or said she didn't want to have sex, she said he told her "too bad."

► Nov. 28: Man who cut off ex-girlfriend’s nipples sentenced to 45 years in prison

► Sept. 1: Woman held captive, sexually assaulted for 3 days in ‘house of horrors’

A jury convicted him of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence and assault by strangulation after a trial in late April. He was found not guilty of a sixth charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Before the jury trial, the court dismissed three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and a human trafficking charge.

► Aug. 4: Woman, kids held captive for two years in Virginia house

► July 2016: Man in 1978 ‘spousal rape’ trial faces new rape charges

Russell has two previous domestic-violence convictions in Wayne County, where Detroit is located. Prosecutors retained two of his ex-wives and an ex-girlfriend to talk about the abuse they went through, according to court documents.

All three women said he repeatedly raped and strangled them.

Follow Kara Berg on Twitter: @karaberg95

.



Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com