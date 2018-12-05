RICHMOND, Ind. — It appeared to be a typical Wednesday morning, other than the fact that garbage collector Daren Wilson planned to leave work early for a fishing date with his wife.

The Centerville, Ind., man was pulling bags of trash about a mile off of U.S. 35, just a half an hour shy of completing his route. Then, he heard rustling and saw movement out of the corner of his eye.

The longing, beady eyes of a small black lab mix were looking up at him. The puppy was like a chameleon, disguised against the pile of black trash bags. It initially startled Wilson. But he noticed how thin the puppy was. Very thin. Wilson said he could see its ribs, and that its stomach was concave.

"He was scared at first, but at the same time he was happy to see me," Wilson said, which he said was probably a sign that the pup hadn't been cared for adequately.

Wilson calls himself a "wildlife fanatic" and a "dog fan." Though he couldn't take the puppy home with him — he and his wife already had three dogs — he couldn't leave him behind. He surveyed the area to make sure there were no other dogs around and then made a call to Kaysie Chase, board member at 2nd Chance Animal Rescue in Richmond, Ind. The shelter said the puppy was "very skinny and dehydrated."

Until help arrived, Wilson palled around with the dog for about an hour. According to his Instagram post, he even gave the dog a quick name: "Coe."

The puppy was brought to 2nd Chance Animal Rescue, where he is now named "Kane." Chase said it looked as though the young pup had been thrown away. She believes he is close to 9 weeks old.

The puppy is still being held at 2nd Chance Animal Rescue, where Chase said he is getting the necessary love, attention and medical care. As soon as workers know the puppy is up-to-date on shots and clear of serious medical problems, she said the shelter will work on getting him to the adoption floor.

Having worked with Rumpke waste management for six years, Wilson said he has seen his share of animals in need of help, from puppies and kittens to rabbits. He said he will try to get updates on the puppy and hopes he finds a loving home.

Meanwhile, Chase expressed how thankful she is that Wilson found the puppy early enough for him to receive treatment. When asked about Wilson's act of kindness, she said: "There's not many people out there like that anymore."

