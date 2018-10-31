If the popular ‘80s and ‘90s TV show “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” was recast for 2018, pickups no doubt would mingle in the uber-fancy garages with exotic sports cars.

Imagine a hologram of the late Robin Leach marveling at the luxury appointments in a Ram 1500 or Ford F-150 Limited or perhaps a GMC Sierra Denali.

The fact that we can even suggest this hints at the sea change in the truck world.

Much was made last year of Ford’s $100,000 F-450 Super Duty Limited pickup, but even with light-duty pickups, the kinds of touches once the domain of luxury sedans have found their way into vehicles that work for a living — even if plenty of pickups never haul more than groceries to and from their suburban haunts.

Luxury pickups can still get the lumber to a job site, but the ride there and back for the drivers and their crews might be accented by supple leathers, real wood finishes and heated and ventilated seats. All those extras don't come cheap. A GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate, for example, tops out at about $67,000 with destination charges.

Care for a massage?

And those aren’t even the craziest things.

Ford offers something called Active Motion, which is basically massaging seats. It’s standard on the F-150 Platinum and Limited trim levels and available on King Ranch.

Thanks to the addition of a high-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost® V6 engine, the 2019 Ford F-150 Limited is the most powerful light-duty pickup in America.

Steve Petrovich

Ford's pitch: Active Motion “helps to reduce muscle fatigue and promoting blood flow on longer journeys, with a subtle massage for thighs and lower back.”

Ahhh!

“Active Motion is also available in F-Series Super Duty as a class-exclusive feature. Multi-contour front seats with Active Motion are standard in Limited and Platinum trims and available in King Ranch with the King Ranch Ultimate package,” said Dawn McKenzie, a Ford spokeswoman.

Ford Motor Co.

A branding iron?

What if your idea of luxury is more about the little touches and less about working out the kinks after a long day?

Authenticity might be what you’re after.

Take the 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn edition.

2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn – Wood and Wrapped Details

FCA US LLC

How do you know you’re inside one of these trucks? Look for the cattle brand.

“Literally, it’s a hot branding iron,” said Ryan Nagode, chief designer for Ram, describing how a manual press is used to brand the Longhorn name into the wood-trimmed upper glove box door.

Details, it seems, are key. Touches that distinguish luxury-level trucks from the rest of the line. For the Ram 1500, the top trim levels are the Laramie Longhorn and Limited editions. But unlike the 2018 Ram 1500, there’s no Tungsten edition … yet.

“We definitely have poured a lot of those detail things" into trucks, Nagode said. “When you say luxury … attention to detail comes to mind. That second, third level of detail is very important.”

That attention helped garner a Ward’s 10 Best Interiors Award for the 2019 Ram 1500.

The “full-grain, natural leather” in the Limited and Longhorn editions is a good example of what stands out.

“We’ve left the leather as natural as possible,” Nagode said. “It just makes the leather feel a little more supple.”

There’s also no vinyl, for instance, in the seats, and if you happen to sit in the back seats of the Longhorn — which recline, by the way — you’ll see satchel bags “reminiscent of a horse saddle,” Nagode said.

But the accouterments don’t stop there.

“Throughout the cabin, a new embossed alligator-skin pattern leather covers surfaces including the center console, instrument panel, seats and door panel inserts,” the company proclaims, noting other details including satin chrome accents and a brushed-nickel metal badge flush-mounted on the console lid.

And that center console, Nagode called it a hallmark feature, with 40 liters of storage and five USB ports.

2019 Ram 1500 Limited

FCA US LLC, © 2018 FCA US LLC

How high can the luxury push go in the truck market?

“I think we’re going to keep pushing the boundaries,” Nagode said.

When did Fiat Chrysler realize luxury trucks were “a thing?” Nick Cappa, a Ram spokesman, said the company “dipped our toe in the water” with the Ram 1500 Longhorn in 2010.

"And although we threw everything we knew at it, the design and brand teams became very aware there was a monumental appetite for much more. The Ram 1500 Limited (linebacker in a tuxedo) quickly followed and we have been inventing top-end ever since,” he said.

Heads up, Buddy!

When you’re towing a large load, you don’t want to take your eyes off the road.

So GMC offers a 3-inch-by-7-inch head-up display for its 2019 Sierra Denali. The image, which is "height adjustable and dimmable," is displayed against the windshield, and can provide the driver’s speed as well as the speed limit, turn-by-turn directions, altimeter for off-roading and tachometer.

2019 GMC Sierra Denali

General Motors

Michael Stapleton, director of design for GMC Interiors, called the first-ever heads-up display in a pickup a game-changer, a clear luxury marker for a pickup.

“It really makes a big difference on any drive because it just keeps your eyes up,” Stapleton said. “When you talk about the concept of luxury it’s about having the right technical stuff … the right technology in the right place.”

Addressing a potential criticism of head-up displays, Stapleton disagreed that the technology could be considered a distraction, saying it would be just the opposite.

“It’s not a distraction, it kind of floats out there,” allowing a driver to stay focused on what’s ahead rather than searching through a display on the dash, Stapleton said.

Another piece of technology that Stapleton said highlights the truck’s luxury features is the optional digital rear view mirror.

“A rearview mirror works fine, but (the rear view camera mirror is a) luxury feature because it just allows you to do more,” he said.

If you have a cab full of people or a full load in the bed, it’s as if you can see right through them because of the camera, he said.

Both the heads-up display and the rearview camera mirror are available in option packages on only the Sierra Denali and the Sierra AT4.

As with other luxury trucks, higher-quality interior materials are key — real aluminum, open-pore wood, special stitching on the leather.

2019 GMC Sierra Denali

General Motors

“Our customers appreciate the finer things in life,” Stapleton said.

“You can buy a suit at Men’s Wearhouse or you can buy an Armani.” Both might be good suits, but the Armani is likely a cut or more above.

Still, even though GMC truck customers want the materials to be special, one concern separates them from luxury car customers.

“For pickup truck customers, durability is still a priority,” he said, noting that GMC uses a forged leather designed to last even if it’s not quite as soft as aniline leather. It’s akin to opting for leather over suede.

And what stands out about luxury truck customers?

“Their expectations are really high, and they’re spending really big dollars on these trucks,” Stapleton said.

Follow Detroit Free Press reporter Eric D. Lawrence on Twitter @_ericdlawrence.

