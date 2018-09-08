British reality TV show "Love Island" is coming to American shores.

CBS announced Wednesday that the network has secured the rights to the popular dating show, according to a press release obtained by USA TODAY.

"'Love Island' has been a massive success overseas... We're thrilled that ITV has partnered with us to bring their most successful show to American television," said Sharon Vuong, senior vice president for alternative programming at CBS. "Having seen the reaction of audiences across the pond and around the world to this most recent season, we expect American viewers will be captivated by this engaging format."

UK's "Love Island" centers around a group of contestants that are sent to a tropical location where they have to pair up and face challenges in order to not be eliminated.

ITV Entertainment, who is part of the group that makes the British series, will produce the American version for CBS.

CBS has not confirmed when or where the American series will be filmed or when it will air.

