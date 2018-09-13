The Mayor who banned Nike products after the brand's Colin Kaepernick ad debuted has backtracked on the order following nationwide attention and advice from the city's attorney.

Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn prohibited the purchase of Nike products for use in recreation facilities in the New Orleans suburb in a leaked memo dated Sept. 5. Zahn said in a later statement that he aimed to “protect taxpayer dollars from being used in a political campaign.”

But on Wednesday, at a press conference covered by New Orleans’ WWL-TV, Zahn announced he would rescind the memorandum following discussions with Kenner’s attorney. The press conference at Kenner's Veterans Park came two days after NFL players from the New Orleans Saints joined dozens for a protest rally against Zahn's actions.

Zahn lamented Wednesday that the Sept. 5 memo “placed Kenner in a false and unflattering light” but offered no apology for its issuance.

And while Zahn didn’t directly mention Nike’s Kaepernick campaign Wednesday, he alluded to the ad’s claim that the former NFL quarterback was “sacrificing everything” in choosing to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn rescinds his order banning the city’s recreation department from purchasing Nike products for use at city recreation facilities, during a news conference, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, at Veteran's Park in Kenner, La.

"I am passionate about my country and the brave men and women who put themselves on the front line every day in the name of protecting us all: members of the armed forces, our fire departments, our police departments actually sacrifice everything — their very lives,” Zahn said.

“It is because of those sacrifices that my patriotism will not waver, but my focus needs to be on the city of Kenner and the many great projects we have in store for our city."

Zahn’s order basically blocked Kenner-affiliated booster clubs from purchasing Nike products for use at any of the city’s recreation facilities or the wearing of Nike products by community staff, allowing Nike purchases “under no circumstances.”

One Kenner councilman, Gregory Carroll, called it “a direct contradiction” to what “the City of Kenner should stand for.”

Nike's online sales surged 31 percent following the debut of the Kaepernick ads, according to one study.

