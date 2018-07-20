This Lost Supper won't be lost on you The McKittrick Hotel, home of the provocative "Sleep No More" show, is offering a new experience. This immersive theater show is called "The Lost Supper – A Hypnotic Dinner Party." It is located in The Attic, a never-before-seen space discovered within the hotel. 01 / 11 The McKittrick Hotel, home of the provocative "Sleep No More" show, is offering a new experience. This immersive theater show is called "The Lost Supper – A Hypnotic Dinner Party." It is located in The Attic, a never-before-seen space discovered within the hotel. 01 / 11

The McKittrick Hotel will continue offering immersive theater experiences with "The Illusionist’s Table," a magical dinner show that returns after Labor Day.

The McKittrick Hotel

NEW YORK--One of the hottest theatrical performances in New York City is not on Broadway.

It’s at The McKittrick Hotel in the trendy Chelsea neighborhood, right by the elevated High Line park.

From now through Sept. 8, The McKittrick will be playing host to The Lost Supper – A Hypnotic Dinner Party. The performance will take place in The Attic, a never-before-seen space that has been discovered within the hotel.

There’s no simple way to describe The Lost Supper. It combines a three-course meal by Chef Pascal Le Seac’h with surreal live, interactive performances.

“Unexpected things happen,” says Khai Nguyen, who is taking in the performance for the second time on a recent night “It’s not a show that you just sit and watch. It’s up close and personal.”

The McKittrick is best known for its immersive Sleep No More show, an adaptation of Macbeth that has little dialogue but lots of strobe lights, lasers, fog, and even some full nudity. The audience members wear full face masks while flitting in and out of various scenarios.

Immersive or interactive theater has become popular throughout the country.

In Las Vegas, Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding, held in the Buca di Beppo restaurant at Bally’s, is a 90-minute interactive show with a full dinner that is always packed.

San Francisco has The Speakeasy, which provides a Prohibition-era theater experience. The audience can play blackjack, drink cocktails, squeeze through secret passages, watch a dance cabaret, and peek into the dressing room to watch dancers prepare.

In Drunk Shakespeare in New York City, an actor takes five shots of whiskey and attempts to perform Shakespeare while surrounded by the audience.

Building on the success of the seven-year old Sleep No More, The McKittrick is offering other shows for limited engagements.

Contrary to its name, The McKittrick Hotel is not a hotel. Built in 1939, it was intended to be a decadent luxury hotel. But six weeks before opening, and two days after the outbreak of World War II, the building was condemned and locked up.

Now in addition to its performance spaces, it’s got a rooftop bar, Gallow Green.

Next up for theater-goers will be Scott Silven’s At The Illusionist’s Table, a dining experience involving magic, that will begin on Sept. 15.

The Lost Supper has been so popular that its original run was extended from the end of this month to September.

It begins with a walk through a dark hallway into a dark bar, then into the dining room. Designed to feel like a 1960s dinner party, performers sing and dance on stage and around the guests. Songs include such 1960s hits like “Mr. Sandman” by The Chordettes.

The performers also interact with each audience member, at times inviting some to dance.

“It was so nice to have an event that completely lets you forget about everything else going on,” says Aly Walansky, who is visiting from Colombia. “It was really just about enjoying the moment. I was taking pictures not for other people, but for me.”

Tickets range from $175 to 195 and include a three-course meal, the signature Sleep No More Cocktail and beer, wine or prosecco. Information: Mckittrickhotel.com

These hotel rooftop bars have raised the bar The newly opened Boro Roof is located on the 14th floor of the Boro Hotel in Long Island City in the New York City borough of Queens. It offers panoramic views of Manhattan and Queens. 01 / 50 The newly opened Boro Roof is located on the 14th floor of the Boro Hotel in Long Island City in the New York City borough of Queens. It offers panoramic views of Manhattan and Queens. 01 / 50

The 20 most popular hotels in New York City, according to Expedia Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel is the 20th most in demand property in New York City, according to Expedia. 01 / 20 Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel is the 20th most in demand property in New York City, according to Expedia. 01 / 20

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com