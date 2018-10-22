LOS ANGELES — An hours-long standoff Monday at a Los Angeles-area strip mall following an attempted armed robbery at what police called an illegal marijuana dispensary ended with officers finding no one inside.

Police surrounded the building moments after receiving a report at 1:37 p.m. PST, and were still outside as of 8 p.m. while waiting for a warrant because there was no immediate threat to life. One suspect was believed to be inside with a woman whose involvement as a victim, hostage or suspect is unknown, a police spokesperson told USA TODAY.

When they entered around 9 p.m., though, police said they did not find any evidence. They believe four suspects are on the loose.

Officers detained one person outside of the business, but he was released, police said. Police had no indication that there were other hostages and believed two other suspects may have been inside or fled before police arrived.

Police asked the public to avoid the area in Tarzana, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley, and immediately closed Ventura Boulevard, a six-lane roadway that remained blocked off into Monday night. Other tenants in the shopping center were evacuated, police said.

An unknown party who directed police to the business identified it as an illegal medical marijuana dispensary, a spokesperson said. Online, the business at the scene of the incident is listed as GMCM.

In August, two people were arrested after an attempted robbery at a marijuana cultivation facility in Carpinteria, reported the Ventura County Star, part of the USA TODAY Network. A group of people entered the property and attacked one employee with pepper spray.

An armed robbery also hit a medical marijuana dispensary in Cathedral City last April, reported another USA TODAY Network member, The Desert Sun of Palm Springs. The two suspects demanded money with handguns and took marijuana products and an undisclosed amount of cash.

