White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes questions during the daily press briefing at the White House, October 27, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will brief reporters at 2:00 p.m. Monday.

Many are questioning the president about an all caps tweet he sent late Sunday night. Sarah Sanders described Trump's near-midnight tweet as a response to an Iranian threat, and said, "if anybody’s inciting anything, look no further than to Iran.”

Today's briefing also comes a week after his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin stirred bipartisan criticism at home, President Donald Trump defended his handling of the summit but he offered no details on what was said in the private, two-hour meeting between the two leaders in Helsinki.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of Monday's press briefing, which you can watch in the player above.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com