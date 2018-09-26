President Donald Trump addresses arrives with Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Craig Ruttle, AP

President Trump wields the gavel Wednesday during a meeting of the United Nation's most exclusive body: the 15-member Security Council.

The official topic of the gathering is billed as the "non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction." But the scheduled session carries an air of uncertainty, with the White House sending conflicting signals about whether Trump will focus specifically on Iran’s violations of international law or more generally on the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. If Trump puts the spotlight solely on Tehran’s malignant activities, that could trigger a U.N. rule allowing Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, to respond.

“Normally these sessions are very, very scripted,” said Stewart Patrick, an expert on global governance at the Council on Foreign Relations, a New York-based foreign policy think tank. “But if Ambassador Haley is unable to keep the president on script, it could quite easily go off the rails.”

