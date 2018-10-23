Today's top headlines are within earshot. All you have to do is ask.

Every morning, USA TODAY adds the most important political stories to your devices with the On Politics feature, available on Alexa-enabled or Google Assistant-enabled devices, each weekday by 6 a.m. ET.

Simply pour a cup of coffee and ask. Repeat your routine the next morning when a new update arrives. It's an easy way to stay up-to-speed in a matter of minutes.

Getting it set up is a breeze. Here are some step-by-step instructions to help you get the top news directly from your smart speaker.

Amazon Echo or Echo Dot

Open Amazon's Alexa app.

Go to "Skills" in the menu on the left.

Search "USA TODAY" and select the USA TODAY OnPolitics Flash Briefing option.

Tap "Enable Skill."

Ask Alexa, "What's in the news?" or ask "What's my Flash Briefing?" You can also choose the order of what plays first.

You may also enable the USA TODAY OnPolitics Flash Briefing by clicking "enable" on the page linked here (on Amazon.com).

Google Home or Home Mini

Open the Google Home app.

Select "More Settings" from the left navigation bar, then select "News."

Scroll to the bottom of the page and select "Add news sources."

Find and tap the box next to USA TODAY OnPolitics to add it as a news source for your device.

Then say "Hey Google, what's in the news?" or ask, "Ok Google, Play the news from USA TODAY OnPolitics."

You can also learn more about which devices you can hear USA TODAY's OnPolitics updates here (on Google.com).

We're all ears for your feedback. Tell us what you think at podcasts@usatoday.com.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com