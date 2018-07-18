MONTENEGRO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The small European country of Montenegro is suddenly at the center of two very different discussions involving Maine Governor Paul LePage and President Donald Trump.

Gov. LePage is returning home from Montenegro after a trip to bolster business ties with Maine. During his visit, he met with a winery owner who spends summers in Vacationland.

Dinner Tues was hosted by Radević Estate Winery, owned by Goran & Renee Radević. Renee spends summers in Maine w/her family. We’re pleased to be working to bring their wines to Maine. Thank you for the tour & the wonderful traditional Montenegrin meal. #USpartnerMNE @USEmbassyMNE pic.twitter.com/XcBbfh3oMF — Paul R. LePage (@Governor_LePage) July 18, 2018

Governor LePage tweeted Wednesday, July 18 that he is leaving Montenegro after a "great and productive trip."

As we leave Montenegro to get back to business in Maine, I thank our Montenegrin hosts @GovernmentME, our embassy @USEmbassyMNE & our Guard & Armed Forces staff who executed a great & productive trip. Montenegro’s a source of stability & freedom in the Balkan region #USpartnerMNE pic.twitter.com/U1C9OfHruO — Paul R. LePage (@Governor_LePage) July 18, 2018

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump made comments late Tuesday regarding Montenegro. The comments did not have anything to do with the governor's trip. The timing appears to be a mere coincidence.

The President did not bring up Montenegro himself, rather it was used as an example during a Fox News interview on Tuesday. When asked about his stance on the obligation of NATO to defend a country such as Montenegro, the President's response was characterized by his critics as an equivocation. The following is an excerpt from the interview:

INTERVIEWER: Let's say Montenegro, which joined [NATO] last year, was attacked. Why should my son go to Montenegro to defend it from attack?

PRES. TRUMP: I understand what you're saying. I've asked the same question. Montenegro is a tiny country with very strong people. By the way, they have very strong people. They have very aggressive people. They may get aggressive, and congratulations, you're in World War III. But that's the way it was set up.

Governor LePage could not be reached for comment.

