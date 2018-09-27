Protesters, many of them sexual assault survivors, are arrested by U.S. Capitol Police for demonstrating against the appointment of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh outside the offices of Sen. Susan Collins outside the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON – Thousands of protesters will rally across the nation Thursday in opposition to Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court and in solidarity with the woman accusing the federal judge of sexual assault more than three decades ago.

Kavanaugh supporters also were taking to the streets as the nominee and Christine Blasey Ford prepared to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in a crucial hearing that could determine the fate of the controversial nomination.

“We will be there to make sure our voices are heard and our concerns are raised," Women's March co-founder Tamika Mallory told USA TODAY. "And to make sure senators understand that while they may still vote to confirm him, we will not forget when it comes to the midterms and beyond."

Survivors and their supporters are gathering in Washington, D.C., and in locations across the nation, including state offices of U.S. senators, to share testimonies of assault. Mallory stressed that her group has opposed Kavanaugh before allegations by Ford and other women became public.

“We didn’t just start with the sexual assault stories," she said. "We knew, based on his voting record for a number of issues, that he was problematic. And so now that these particular stories are public, it has only really proven what we already knew, and why we were there from the beginning.

“This is not an upstanding citizen, not someone who is trustworthy, not someone who respects women," Mallory added.

Protests Monday in Washington resulted in 128 arrests by Capitol Hill police. On Wednesday, more than a dozen protesters were also arrested outside the offices of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

Women's March organizers say Thursday's rallies will be "impactful, non-arrest, direct action" aimed at letting senators know that "#WeBelieveChristine and demand that they #CancelKavanaugh" and vote against his nomination.

Mallory said the revelations have inspired more women to speak out and discuss their own survivor stories.

“This is exactly what the #MeToo movement is about," she said. "It is about women whose stories have not been told, or even if they have been told, they have not received the support that they deserved.”

Kavanaugh supporters also want to be heard. Hundreds gathered early Thursday morning in Lower Senate Park to rally in favor of the nominee, waving signs that read “I Stand with Brett.”

“I’m concerned that the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh are not substantiated and there seems to be a strong political motive,” said Ardi Skinner, an area resident who attended the rally. “It demeans the process of helping women who have been assaulted.”

Liberty University, where president Jerry Falwell Jr. is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, and the organization Concerned Women for America sponsored bus trips from the campus in Lynchburg, Va., to Washington, D.C.

"Our goal is to just get support for him. Moral support," said Victoria Belk, 21, president of Liberty's chapter of Young Women for America, the campus version of CWA. "This could be our brother, our dad, our boyfriend and we strongly believe in our justice system and you’re innocent until proven guilty.”

