Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her, is asking for an FBI investigation into the incident, according to CNN and The New York Times.

She is asking that the investigation take place before a Senate hearing where Kavanaugh and Ford are expected to testify.

CNN reported Tuesday night that Ford's letter, released through her attorney, is addressed to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, of Iowa. Ford says she has been targeted by "vicious harassment and even death threats" since coming forward with the allegations.

Ford has alleged that Kavanaugh pinned her down on the bed in an upstairs room while they were both attending a party in Chevy Chase, Maryland, in 1982. She told The Washington Post that Mark Judge. a friend of Kavanaugh, watched and laughed as Kavanaugh tried to remove her clothes and held his hand over her mouth so she couldn't scream.

Kavanaugh denied the allegation, calling it "completely false." In a statement Monday, he said, “I have never done anything like what the accuser describes – to her or to anyone."

President Trump defended Kavanaugh on Tuesday and said the FBI shouldn't investigate.

"We are looking to get this done as quickly as possible," Trump told reporters earlier in the day. "It’s a process. We all feel, speaking for all of the Republicans, we want to give everybody a chance to say what they have to say."

He added: “Judge Kavanaugh is anxious" to tell his side of the story.

As for a pre-hearing investigation, Trump said: "I don’t think the FBI should be involved because they don’t want to be involved."

The call for an FBI investigation was joined by at least to Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, released a statement Tuesday saying the scheduled Monday hearing is part of a "rushed" process.

“We should honor Dr. Blasey Ford’s wishes and delay this hearing," Feinstein said. "A proper investigation must be completed, witnesses interviewed, evidence reviewed and all sides spoken to. Only then should the chairman set a hearing date."

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, joined Feinstein by going to Twitter to say that Ford "shot not be bullied" into taking part of the "biased" process. Harris tweeted that the facts of the incident should be gathered.

I support Dr. Blasey Ford’s request for an FBI background investigation before a hearing. She should not be bullied into participating in a biased process and we should not rush forward before facts are gathered. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 19, 2018

