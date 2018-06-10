Hundreds of protesters — many dressed in black garb — descended on the east steps of the Capitol ahead of Saturday's vote on the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination, with many holding signs and sitting down until police began making widespread arrests.

They held signs reading "Kava Nope" and "Shame, Collins," the latter a reference to the announcement by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, that she planned to vote in support of the controversial Kavanaugh.

As demonstrators clapped in unison and chanted "November is coming" and "Vote them Out!" Capitol police led protesters away one by one.

Some raised their fists as they were escorted down the steps. At the base, the arrested demonstrators, with hands restrained behind their back with plastic cuffs, waited peacefully in line before police took them away.

WATCH: Protesters rush Capitol steps ahead of final Kavanaugh vote pic.twitter.com/i7naqghoPT — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 6, 2018

A much larger crowd of protesters watched from behind a barricade, with a line of police officers between the two groups. Across the street is the Supreme Court building that was expected to get a new occupant beginning next week.

Republicans control the Senate by a 51-49 margin, and Saturday’s roll call vote seemed assured to be nearly party-line, with just a single defector from each side.

Crowds of activists are arrested after they rushed past barriers and protested from the steps of the Capitol before the confirmation vote on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.

J. Scott Applewhite, AP

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com