Congrats are in order for Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner – they're engaged!

The model, 25, announced the news on social media with a photo of the lovebirds and a heartfelt message to her new fiancé.

Kushner, 33, is a businessman and the younger brother of Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Trump.

"I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," she wrote with a ring emoji.

I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over 💍 pic.twitter.com/pDUrQt3kku — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) July 24, 2018

The happy couple have been dating since 2012, though they tend to stay out of the spotlight.

Kloss has expressed her love through social media posts, however, including a message to Kushner for his birthday in June, where she called him "my love + my best friend in the Universe."

USA TODAY has reached out to reps of Kloss for further comment.

