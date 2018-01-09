Celebrities were among the mourners who streamed into the National Cathedral to honor Sen. John McCain on Sept. 1, 2018, including Jay Leno.

Sen. John McCain's funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. Saturday included loved ones, politicians – and celebrities.

Longtime friend and actor Warren Beatty ("Bonnie and Clyde," "Dick Tracy") attended the service with wife and actress Annette Bening ("American Beauty," The American President"). Beatty, 81, also served as a pallbearer during the service.

Jay Leno, comedian and former host of "The Tonight Show," also attended.

Former first lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama attended the service together in the front row.

Opera singer Renee Fleming performed a rendition of "Danny Boy" during the service. The performance brought McCain's wife Cindy McCain to tears.

