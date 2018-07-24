First look: Inside Viking Cruises' new Viking Orion Viking Cruises unveiled its fifth ocean ship, Viking Orion, in June 2018. The 930-passenger vessel is a sister to the line's first four ships. 01 / 112 Viking Cruises unveiled its fifth ocean ship, Viking Orion, in June 2018. The 930-passenger vessel is a sister to the line's first four ships. 01 / 112

Viking Cruises unveiled its fifth ocean ship, Viking Orion, in June 2018. The 930-passenger vessel is a sister to the line's first four ships.

Gene Sloan, USA TODAY

It's official: Norway-based shipbuilder Vard will construct two new cruise vessels for Viking, the fast-growing ocean and river cruise operator.

Vard on Tuesday announced it had finalized contracts with Viking for the two ships, which will be built at shipyards in Romania and Norway. Vard said the value of the contracts was around 5 billion Norwegian krone — about $611 million.

Plans for the vessels have been public since April, when Vard announced it had signed a letter of intent with Viking for their design and construction.

Neither Vard nor Viking has said what sort of ships the vessels will be. But Vard specializes in expedition ships. The company currently is building expedition ships for Ponant and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Viking has never offered expedition cruises. Expedition cruising is a niche of cruising that involves small, often rugged vessels with landing craft that can be used to visit remote and hard-to-access places such as Antarctica. It's currently one of the fastest growing segments of cruising.

Viking got its start more than two decades ago in the river cruise business and now operates more than 50 river ships. Viking entered the ocean cruise business in 2015 with a single ship and has since added four more.

In announcing the letter of intent in April, Vard said the two new ships would be delivered to Viking in the second quarters of 2021 and 2022, respectively. The announcement said Viking had an option for two more of the vessels.

Vard's parent company is Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, the world's largest cruise ship builder. Fincantieri built all five of Viking's ocean ships and is constructing several more for the line for delivery starting in 2019.

