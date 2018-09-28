Kids don't have all the fun with LEGOs: Adults do get to help build intricate models such as 6,000-plus piece Hogwarts Castle model.

But there are some LEGOs officially targeting adults up for grabs. A new Indiegogo campaign, which kicked off Thursday, for LEGO Forma promises "a premium LEGO experience designed for adults looking for a fun, engaging way to reconnect with their creative side."

You won't be able to build just anything out of these LEGOs. The kit, priced at $45 on the international crowdfunding site, has 294 elements including rods and other pieces that are used to create a colorful, moving koi fish. Replaceable skins ($15 each) let you change the koi's colors or transform the model into a shark.

You can also order the model with the four available skins for $85, with all deliveries expected in January 2019.

LEGO has a new twist: An adult-targeted product called LEGO Forma, which has just launched on Indiegogo. The first products let you build a fish.

LEGO Forma says the aim of the product is to help users fight off stress and boost creativity. The kits "are designed to help you reconnect with your imagination and disconnect from the stress of life (and) discover the simple satisfaction of building with your hands," LEGO Forma says on the site.

Currently in prototype stage, the model has "well-designed, sturdy pieces" that when completed "form a dynamic frame," LEGO Forma says. "It’s a thoughtful, creative challenge that’s still simple enough to be completed in a couple hours."

Evidently, many LEGO lovers are hooked. Already LEGO has surpassed its initial goal of 500 sales by five times; the campaign will run for another month.

