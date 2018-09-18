INDIANAPOLIS – A Catholic diocese in northern Indiana on Tuesday released the names of more than a dozen clergy accused of sexual abuse.
At the direction of Bishop Kevin Rhoades, the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend published the names of 18 priests or deacons who the church said were "credibly" accused of sexual abuse of a minor.
Eight of the men listed are deceased, and two are incarcerated, according to the diocese. The remaining men have either been dismissed or removed from their ministerial or clerical duties.
The number of allegations levied against each ranges from one to nine, totaling 63 among the group. The diocese has not disclosed when the allegations were reported.
More: Parents, survivors of priest sexual abuse sue 8 Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania
More: Will more states follow Pennsylvania's lead and investigate priest sexual abuse?
The diocese could not confirm the status of any past or present criminal investigations but said each case Rhoades has received during his time in Fort Wayne-South Bend has been turned over to investigators.
"All of the allegations that Bishop Rhoades has received during his time as bishop have been reported to law enforcement," diocesan spokeswoman Stephanie Patka said.
Rhoades, who once served as the bishop of the Diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, announced in August that he would compile and release the list of clergy accused of abuse.
His decision follows a sweeping grand jury report out of Pennsylvania that accused more than 300 clergy members of the abuse of around 1,000 children.
The Pennsylvania report described how Rhoades years ago was hesitant to disclose the details of allegations against a pair of now-deceased priests because he feared a possible "scandal' if the information became public. He did alert church officials and law enforcement about the complaints.
At an Aug. 17 news conference, Rhoades said the Pennsylvania report and other efforts to make such allegations public has prompted additional victims to come forward.
The list released Tuesday was developed in partnership with the Diocesan Review Board, which assesses all allegations of sexual abuse of minors reported to the Fort Wayne-South Bend diocese.
"For the purposes of this list, a 'credible accusation' against a priest or deacon of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is an accusation that, after a thorough investigation and review of available information, appears more likely true than not in the judgment of the Diocesan Review Board, and is accepted as credible by the Bishop," the diocese said in a news release Tuesday.
Rhoades on Aug. 17 said he hopes releasing the names will help the victims in the healing process.
"The church failed you," Rhoades said. "For that, I apologize."
Since August, reports surfaced that Rhoades himself had been accused of inappropriate conduct in Pennsylvania. Officials announced Sept. 13 that Rhoades had been cleared of any wrongdoing and the allegation was unfounded.
In Indianapolis, Archbishop Charles C. Thompson said he would compile and release a similar list, but when that list might be released is unclear. The diocese also recently suspended two priests over allegations of sexual misconduct.
Here is a complete list of the names released Tuesday by the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend:
James Blume
- Number of credible allegations: 5.
- Current status: Incarcerated.
Michael Buescher
- Number of credible allegations: 6.
- Loss of clerical state: May 14, 1991.
Brian Carsten
- Number of credible allegations: 1.
- Current status: Deceased.
William Ehrman
- Number of credible allegations: 8.
- Current status: Deceased.
William Gieranowski
- Number of credible allegations: 3.
- Current status: Deceased.
John Gillig
- Number of credible allegations: 9.
- Current status: Deceased.
Gabriel Hernandez
- Number of credible allegations: 1.
- Dismissed from clerical state: Feb. 25, 2010.
Edward Krason
- Number of credible allegations: 2.
- Current status: Deceased; removed faculties to perform all ministry in 2003, ordered to “a life of prayer and penance” 2005.
Paul LeBrun, CSC
- Number of credible allegations: 1.
- Current status: Incarcerated.
Thomas Lombardi
- Number of credible allegations: 1.
- Current status: Deceased.
Robert Mahoney
- Number of credible allegations: 4.
- Dismissed from clerical state: July 25, 2006.
Eldon Miller
- Number of credible allegations: 2.
- Current status: Deceased.
Edward O. Paquette
- Number of credible allegations: 7.
- Dismissed from clerical state: Jan. 31, 2009.
Cornelius Ryan, CSC
- Number of credible allegations: 1.
- Faculties for ministry removed: June 10, 2013.
James Seculoff
- Number of credible allegations: 5.
- Removal from public ministry: Oct. 13, 2015.
Richard Stieglitz
- Number of credible allegations: 5.
- Dismissal from clerical state: July 7, 2007.
Richard Thompson
- Number of credible allegations: 1.
- Current status: Deceased.
James Trepanier, CSC
- Number of credible allegations: 1.
- Faculties for ministry removed: Oct. 18, 2002.
If an individual was dismissed or removed from his clerical state, that indicates that he left involuntarily, Patka said. If the list indicates he lost his clerical state, he left voluntarily.
A complete list of names, ministerial background and locations of service is available online at todayscatholic.org.
Contributing: Carley Lanich of The Indianapolis Star; follow Holly Hays on Twitter: @hollyvhays