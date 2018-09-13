At center, incoming head of public security for the newly elected Mexican government, Alfonso Durazo, arrives at the sixth public forum on "Pacification and National Reconciliation" at the Uiniversidad Iberoamericana in Tijuana on September 11, 2018.

Omar Ornelas,The Desert Sun-USA TODAY NETWORK,

Alfonso Durazo, a member of the cabinet of Mexican-president elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador, stood before more than 350 people – many of them family members of people who were kidnapped by criminal organizations in Mexico and remain missing – and promised to listen to victims of the country's violent drug war.

Durazo, the incoming head of public security, told them López Obrador's administration wanted to hear their suggestions for bringing peace and reconciliation to the country, which last year saw its most violent year, with more than 29,000 murders. He also wanted to hear their testimonies, he said.

"The objective of the gathering is not just to collect your answers, but also to feel your pain," Durazo said in Spanish.

Nearly three months before Mexican president-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador is sworn into office, his administration is holding a series of listening sessions across the country. The goal, the officials say, is to start an open dialogue that leads to justice and, eventually, peace. It's a monumental task in a country where some 36,000 people are missing – and more than 95 percent of homicides and kidnappings go unsolved.

Women hold photographs of their missing persons hang during the 6th public forum on "Pacification and National Reconciliation" at the Uiniversidad Iberoamericana Tijuana on September 11, 2018.

Omar Ornelas,The Desert Sun-USA TODAY NETWORK,

The sixth listening session was held Sept. 11 at the Universidad Iberoamericana in Tijuana. The city, which sits on the south side of the border with San Diego, has registered more than 1,500 homicides so far this year, according to local news reports. Last year, the city saw a record number of killings – more than 1,700.

López Obrador, who was elected in a landslide in July, promised during his campaign to reduce violence in the country and end corruption. One of his strategies will be to take a new approach to fighting the country's 12-year-long drug war.

Mexican President Felipe Calderón launched the drug war in 2006, deploying more than 6,500 soldiers to fight drug traffickers. Since then, the country's use of the military to protect public safety has increased, Durazo said during a press conference following the forum. But the strategy, he said, has proved to be a failure.

More: Mexico’s unpopular president to leave behind troubled administration mired in scandal, controversy

"While there was more public force being used, there was also a lamentable and exponential increase in insecurity throughout the whole country," he said.

And the current government's strategy of targeting cartel bosses has failed, Durazo said, because the capture of individual leaders leads to the fragmentation of their organizations.

At center, Incoming Head of Public Security for the newly elected Mexican government, Alfonso Durazo, arrives at the 6th public forum on "Pacification and National Reconciliation" at the Uiniversidad Iberoamericana Tijuana on September 11, 2018.

Omar Ornelas,The Desert Sun-USA TODAY NETWORK,

Instead of fighting fire with more fire, the López Obrador administration will try to combat the country's criminal organizations as if they are economic entities, Durazo said.

This could mean following the cartels' money, investigating how it's laundered and who helps them launder it, explained Adam Isacson, an expert on defense, security and peace-building at the Washington Office on Latin America. Drug policy experts believe this tactic would be effective but challenging, since it would require the government to take on the financial industry and corrupt politicians, he said.

"It's never been tried but it would be absolutely effective, if it was carried out with enough resources to really do it right – and by people brave enough to do it right," Isacson said.

The new administration will also try to weed out corruption in the country's local police forces by offering them better training and higher salaries, Durazo said.

Isacson, of the Washington Office on Latin America, said this is a critical strategy – as long as it's coupled with a plan to fight and punish corruption within the police forces. Local police officers make around $200 or less each month, so corruption has long been seen as a way of augmenting salaries, he said.

Photographs of missing persons hang during the sixth public forum on "Pacification and National Reconciliation" at the Uiniversidad Iberoamericana in Tijuana on September 11, 2018.

Omar Ornelas,The Desert Sun-USA TODAY NETWORK,

One of the incoming administration's more controversial proposals is to offer amnesty to some involved in the drug trade, including farmworkers who grow heroin poppies and marijuana, and first-time offenders imprisoned for possession of illegal drugs. Amnesty would not apply, however, to those who have committed heinous crimes against civilians, officials said.

Durazo said any efforts to produce peace in the country won't be successful if there aren't educational and work opportunities for youth.

At the Tijuana forum, photos of kidnapped and missing people were taped to walls. Many of those seated in the front rows held signs that featured pictures of their missing children.

Officials from the incoming administration have said justice is the first step toward peace. Addressing the crowd, Durazo promised the incoming administration would immediately pay more attention to the victims' concerns. He said it would be committed to developing policies that reflected their demands.

Women hold signs reading "No Pardon, No Forgetting" during the sixth public forum on "Pacification and National Reconciliation" at the Uiniversidad Iberoamericana in Tijuana on September 11, 2018.

Omar Ornelas,The Desert Sun-USA TODAY NETWORK,

Those promises, however vague, provide a glimmer of hope to families of people kidnapped or missing. Isacson of the Washington Office on Latin America said current Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has shown little political will to seek justice for these victims – with the 2014 disappearance of 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College in the state of Guerrero being the most glaring example.

With nearly all kidnappings and murders going unsolved, killers and those who ordered the killings continue to intimidate victims, Isacson said.

"If you're a victim, you have no recourse," he said. "You're being re-victimized by Mexico's own justice system, by the Peña Nieto government and its lack of will to do anything to reform it."

Incoming Head of Public Security for the newly elected Mexican government, Alfonso Durazo, holds a press conference with national and international media at the 6th public forum on "Pacification and National Reconciliation" at the Uiniversidad Iberoamericana Tijuana on September 11, 2018.

Omar Ornelas,The Desert Sun-USA TODAY NETWORK,

Isacson said there's hope that López Obrador, as an outsider, will be different.

But, "I wish they had more specifics to share with the victims," he said. He added it would be "disastrous" to raise victims' expectations, only to disappoint them a few years from now.

Fernando Ocegueda Flores, who leads a group for families of victims from the Mexican state of Baja California, told the crowd that police were responsible for many of the disappearances. And he called for the federal government to allocate money seized from criminal organization to go to the families of victims, and to create a national DNA database to make it eaisier to identify people discovered dead with no identification, among other demands.

"The local and federal institutions in charge of investigating and carrying out justice should ask the victims for forgiveness for these crimes," Ocegueda Flores said in Spanish.

"There is no justice!" people cried out from the audience. "We want justice!"

Follow Rebecca Plevin on Twitter: @rebeccaplevin

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com