Judge Brett Kavanaugh

Andrew Harnik/AP

WASHINGTON - Deborah Ramirez, the second woman who came forward with sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, might not testify before Congress, her lawyer said Tuesday.

Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, attorney John Clune said he is pushing for an FBI investigation of his client's claims that an intoxicated Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a college party and shoved his genitals in her face.

He said he has been talking with both Republican and Democrat leadership on the Senate Judiciary Committee but hasn't been able to speak on the phone with Republicans about how the process would work if Ramirez were to testify before the committee. Regardless, he said an investigation by senators wouldn't replace a needed probe by law enforcement.

Asked whether his client would testify if an FBI investigation wasn't done, Clune said "I wouldn't recommend she do that, no."

More: What we know about Deborah Ramirez, the second woman to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual assault

More: Second woman accuses Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault in New Yorker report

"If just a matter of her disclosing information to them, that would be one thing but if they're intending to have grilling from the senators or grilling from some other individual, that kind of cross examination cannot be a replacement for a meaningful investigation," he added.

Clune isn't alone in asking for an FBI investigation. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a high school house party when they were teenagers. Attorneys for her have also pressed for the FBI to get involved.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied both accusations.

Both he and Ford are expected to appear before the Judiciary Committee Thursday. A vote on Kavanaugh's appointment to the high court is scheduled tentatively for Friday.

A look at Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com