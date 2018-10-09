Hurricane Florence could make a mess of air travel in the U.S. later this week.

Though some uncertainty remained about the exact track Florence would take, it looked increasingly likely that the storm could make landfall along the mid-Atlantic coast by Friday.

Aside from the possibility of disrupting flights at airports along the coast, Florence could also disrupt flights in interior cities depending how the storm tracks after coming ashore.

FLIGHT TRACKER: Is your flight on time?

USA TODAY WEATHERHurricane Florence driving 'life threatening' conditions toward East Coast

Already, one big airline has enacted a flexible rebooking policy for fliers ticketed to fly to some airports expected to be in Florence’s path.

Southwest will let customers flying though six airports in the Carolinas and Virginia later this week to make one change to their tickets without paying extra. Technically, Southwest never charges change fees on any of its ticket, but the waiver for Florence also allows eligible customers to make a change without paying a recalculated fare.

It’s likely all other big U.S. carriers will roll out similar policies as the expected track for Florence solidifies.

Delta said on Sunday that it's "keeping an eye" on the storm, though the Atlanta-based company did not say if or when it might issue its own waivers. 

USA TODAY TRAVELHurricane Florence scatters East Coast-based cruise ships

Last update: 8:50 a.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 10. Next update: Monday, by noon ET.

