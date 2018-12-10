Family members and friends gather for a candlelight vigil memorial at Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook Pedestrian Bridge in Amsterdam, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. The memorial honored 20 people who died in Saturday's fatal limousine crash in Schoharie, N.Y.

ALBANY — Those looking to donate to the victims of last Saturday's limo accident that left 20 in Schoharie can now do so through a centralized GoFundMe page.

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood on Friday announced the creation of a verified GoFundMe hub following conversations with the fundraising company.

The hub will ensure all money donated through the online fundraiser will go directly to the beneficiaries of the victims, Underwood said.

"We’re grateful to GoFundMe for partnering with our office and creating this centralized hub for verified campaigns, so that New Yorkers can rest assured that their donations will indeed support the victims’ families,” Underwood said in a statement.

Several fundraisers were established through the online fundraiser following Saturday's limo accident that left 20 dead just outside of Albany in what was the worst auto accident in the country in nine years.

More than $350,000 has been raised by more than 6,000 people through the online fundraisers, exceeding several campaign goals, the state said.

“GoFundMe guarantees that every dollar donated will be transferred directly to the appropriate person," Daniel Gordon, GoFundMe's vice president of trust, policy and communications, said in a statement.

"We have reviewed all the related GoFundMe campaigns and are working with all parties to ensure the money goes directly to the victims and surviving family members of this tragedy.”

A group of friends from Amsterdam rented a 2001 Ford Excursion limo through Prestige Limousine to celebrate a friend's birthday at Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown but never made it.

Their limo crashed at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 30A in Schoharie at about 2 p.m.

The 17 passengers, driver and two pedestrians were all killed.

The National Transportation Safety Board and State Police are investigating the crash.

State Police on Wednesday arrested Nauman Hussain, the operator of Prestige Limousine, for criminally negligent homicide, a class E felony.

The limo failed multiple safety inspections prior to the crash, which the state argues should have rendered the vehicle inoperable.

The driver of the limo, Scott Lisinicchia, did not have the proper license to operate the vehicle.

His family says he was unknowingly given an unsafe vehicle to operate.

Hussain's attorney, Lee Kindlon, said it was too early to blame his client, pointing to past troubles with the intersection.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

The Attorney General's office, meanwhile, urged New Yorkers to research any charitable organization before donating and to ask for information on how funds raised will benefit the organization's mission in writing.

"Be wary if an organization will not provide information about charitable programs and finances upon request," the statement read.

"Any legitimate organization will be happy to send you information."

To ensure a charitable organization is registered with the state, New Yorkers can visit www.charitiesnys.com to learn more about its mission and finances.

