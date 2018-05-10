Airbag theft can affect car owners in either of two ways.

First, it can happen to your car. Recent Honda models appear to be most susceptible to theft, according to police reports and experts.

Second, you could buy a stolen airbag or have one installed, unknowingly.

Law enforcement officials have several tips to avoid becoming a victim:

1. Choose a parking spot carefully.

Park "your car in an area that’s well lit or more in a public view, not in a dark corner,” says Jacob Ruiz, public information officer in Florida’s Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, which recently investigated several airbag theft episodes.

Also, “don’t park your vehicle near a large vehicle,” which can make it easy for thieves to avoid being noticed, Ruiz says.

2. Install the Club theft-protection device.

Winner International, the company that makes the traditional Club device, also offers something called the Club Quad Lock System that’s designed with extenders that hook onto the steering wheel. It sells for $42.99 on the company's website.

“You stretch it across your steering wheel,” says Mark Macey, national sales manager for Winner International. “It clicks into place. It installs in seconds.”

3. Never buy an airbag online.

It’s extremely risky because you can’t know for sure where it came from. Even if it’s legitimate, it might not be shipped correctly, which could compromise its quality.

The federal government has strict transportation standards for airbags because of the explosive material in them.

Black-market airbags are often just surrounded in bubble wrap for shipment to the buyer, says William Ross, deputy director of the federal government’s National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, which investigates bogus parts.

That raises concerns about whether they will function properly in an accident.

4. Replace deployed airbags at dealerships or certified repair shops.

Don’t ask a friend to do it and don’t get it done at a questionable establishment. Authorities believe that some unscrupulous repair shops may be buyers of stolen airbags.

The theory goes like this: Those shops install stolen airbags in vehicles that need replacements after airbags inflated in an accident. It allows them to turn a profit and potentially file a fraudulent insurance claim.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com