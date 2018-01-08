They say politics makes strange bedfellows, but this is ridiculous.

The adult website Pornhub said Tuesday that searches for "Bigfoot" – as in the giant biped of North American lore – have shot up 8,000 percent since a Democratic candidate for U.S. House of Representatives said her Republican opponent was a "devotee of Bigfoot erotica."

"The last few years have taught us to expect the unexpected when it comes to politics in the United States," read a statement from Pornhub Insights. "We’re pretty open-minded here at Pornhub, but none of us were expecting that Bigfoot pornography would be at the center of a contentious race for a U.S. House of Representatives seat in Virginia."

Journalist Leslie Cockburn, running as a Democrat in Virginia's 5th district, accused her opponent Denver Riggleman of campaigning with a white supremacist and of having been "exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica," in a tweet Sunday. "This is not what we need on Capitol Hill."

Virginia Democrat Leslie Cockburn tweeted about her GOP opponent, Denver Riggleman.

Riggleman, a military veteran and owner of a craft distillery, said Cockburn was getting the wrong idea from some jokes his friends had posted on social media. The gags included a sketch of a Sasquatch with a "CENSORED" label over its genitalia as well as a similar sketch with a photo of Riggleman superimposed onto the creature's head.

Several of the posts, including a Facebook author page, referenced an upcoming book from Riggleman titled, "The Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him." Riggleman called it a parody of an anthropological study and a "long-running prank."

"It has nothing to do with Bigfoot erotica," Riggleman told USA TODAY.

Of course, many people have searched for the mythic Bigfoot over the years. One of the most famous episodes of Leonard Nimoy's 1970s show, "In Search Of," aimed to prove the beast was real. But the shift to adult entertainment is a new front in the search for the elusive creature.

