A chart showing a stock price moving higher

Getty Images

Stock losses worsened in late morning trading on Friday - with the Standard & Poor's 500 slipping into correction territory - as investors failed to shake off worries over corporate earnings, trade uncertainty and the outlook for economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index lost 509.74 points, or 2.04 percent, to 24,474.81 in late morning trading. The S&P 500 dropped 2.76 percent and was 10.23 percent off its high reached on Sept. 20. A correction is a loss of at least 10 percent from the most recent high.

"Disappointing results from tech companies, fears of a global slowdown if trade talks don't go as well as markets would like, and the Fed seems hellbent on raising rates," says David A. Schneider, principal of Schneider Wealth Strategies in New York. "All this is rattling the market."

More: Mexican celebration Day of the Dead comes to life for American retailers

More: Stock market: Should investors fear a correction, or 10 percent drop?

More: Why suspected explosive devices are tough for USPS, FedEx, UPS to detect

After stocks rose on Thursday, sentiment soured after Amazon reported revenue figures that let down investors after the market's close. Google parent company Alphabet’s earnings also came in below expectations.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 3.38 percent, with shares in Amazon plunging 9 percent, while Google stock fell 4.2 percent in Friday trading. European and Asian markets also largely fell on Friday.

"It looks like we’re in a normal correction. This can happen at any time, particularly when the market has been doing well for an extended time," Schneider says. "But there's no evidence that we're entering a bear market."

Contributing: The Associated Press

Man holding his head while looking at declining chart.

Getty Images



nd

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com