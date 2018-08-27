Today's best deals on Amazon feature products we love.

Whether you want to explore the smart home world, want to cut the cord with your cable company, need more convenient ways to keep your devices charged, or want to start cooking healthier meals at home, you'll love today's top Amazon deals on products that are worth buying. We scour Amazon for sales on items that we have tested and know are worth buying, as saving 25% on a good product that will last is a heck of a lot better than saving 50% on something that doesn't work very well or breaks after a few uses. Without further ado, here are the top five finds of the day:

1. A bunch of Amazon devices are discounted right now

Everything pictured here is on sale except the Spot (far right).

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Whether for the Back to School season or an early Labor Day sale, Amazon has discounted most of their smart assistant and streaming devices. Sadly, my favorite Echo (the Spot) is excluded from this list, as is the Fire TV, and all Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers. But there are plenty of other discounts to check out.

So what's worth buying? Well, you can't go wrong with the second generation of the flagship Echo, which we named the best overall Alexa device. It's got great sound quality, can hear you well, and has interchangeable "skins" so you can match any decor. The Fire TV Stick, while it's not our top pick for streaming devices, is perfect to add to less-used rooms like guest rooms and garages, especially when it's on sale. But, realistically, every Echo has the same Alexa software inside it, and every Fire TV gives you access to the Amazon streaming platform, so go with the one that speaks to you, your needs, and your budget.

2. Apple Airpods are still on sale!

Our tester tried to hate these but had to admit they're the best.

Reviewed / TJ Donegan

An Apple sale is rare, and seeing Apple products for sale on Amazon is even rarer. This Prime-only deal, which knocks $14 off the original price is perfect for Apple fans who are ready to declutter their daily life and embrace the best true wireless headphones we've ever tested. Their small size gives them a leg up over the other, often bulky and uncomfortable, options out there, not to mention they deliver decent sound quality, have a long battery life, and work flawlessly with other Apple devices.

One reviewer said they checked the serial number through Apple's online warranty check, which allowed them to get a full-year warranty on their Airpods, so consider doing that after you buy these just in case.

Get the Apple AirPods True Wireless Earbuds for $144.98 (Save $14)

If you want to try true wireless without spending quite so much, Anker makes a pair that typically costs $80, but is on sale for $60 right now. We haven't tested them, but are fans of Anker in general for its quality devices and its amazing customer service.

3. One of the best spiralizers is back to its best price

This spiralizer works great on produce of most shapes and sizes.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

If the carefree vibes of summer overpowered your plans of eating healthy, the pending fall season is the perfect time to reset, regroup, and refocus your efforts on treating yourself and your body better. One of the easiest ways to do this is to eat more veggies. A spiralizer gives you so many new options, from the typical zucchini noodles to replace your starchy pasta to a spiralized apple salad that's perfect for fall to thin swirls of sweet potato sprinkled with cinnamon and baked into decadent chips.

This one from Paderno is the best tabletop option. The interchangeable blades let you create varying degrees of noodle thickness and styles, and the open design ensures most any produce you want will fit right in. It's also easy to use and completely dishwasher safe. And when you're done, everything is self contained for easy and safe storage. Right now it's back down to the lowest sale price we've ever seen, a discount we haven't seen since last December.

Get the Paderno World Cuisine 4-Blade Spiralizer for $19.98 (Save $12)

4. A bunch of Anker USB-C cables

These braided cables are durable enough for any situation.

Anker

When you get your first device that charges via USB-C, it can bea bit annoying that suddenly, all your micro USB and Lightning cables are of no use for that device. Rather than relying solely on the one that came with it, it's good to have a few handy. Right now, Anker is discounting two USB-C Powerline+ charging cables that are braided and capabe of charging at high speeds. The first set connect with traditional USB outlets (that's USB A 3.0), and the others have USB-C on both ends and are great for connecting your USB-C devices, such as charging your iPhone X from your MacBook Pro.

5. The best sous vide cooker for fool-proof cooking

Cook all the things you thought you couldn't, and do it perfectly.

Anova

Sous vide is a style of cooking that immerses food in a hot water bath that is heated to the exact ideal temperature of the food being cooked. This allows the food to cook evenly without any risk of over- or undercooking it. As someone who basically cannot cook chicken by herself, I can make a gourmet-quality chicken breast or a steakhouse style steak with next to no effort.

Anova makes the best sous vide cooker, also called an immersion circulator, that we've ever tested. It even has Bluetooth so you can control it from your living room. It originally cost $180, but has been hovering between $110-$125 for the past few months. Right now the price has dipped down below $100, making it the perfect time to try sous vide for yourself.

Get the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Cooker for $79.99 (Save $45)

